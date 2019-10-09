The Oregon Health Authority has issued a public health warning urging people to immediately stop using all vaping products. A second vaping-related death was recorded in the state last week.
“People should stop vaping immediately,” said Dean Sidelinger, MD, state health officer. “If you vape, whether it’s cannabis, nicotine or other products, please quit. These are addictive substances, and we encourage people to take advantage of free resources to help them quit.” Free help is available from 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) and Español: 1-855-DEJELO-YA (1-855-335356-92).
Free events at South Tillamook County Library this week include a showing of “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase” for After School Club at 4 p.m. on October 9. Spooky Stories are in store when the group meets on October 16. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on sewing or needle-crafts (bring your project), happens those same evenings at 6. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturdays. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
The library will host its Board of Directors for their monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Included on the agenda will be a discussion regarding the fate of Ezra, a shop cat at the Library Thrift Store who received thirty days’ notice to find a home.
Tillamook County Family Y.M.C.A. will hold a “Great Pumpkin Splash” from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the Y. It’s located at 6th and Stillwell in Tillamook. Children aged 2-12 (with their parent if they are non-swimmers) are invited to pick pumpkins from the pool during the first half hour and make crafts or paint the pumpkins into the afternoon. Snacks are planned. Admission is $5 per family for Y members and $8 for prospective member families.
Season tickets are on sale for the seven concerts in the Neskowin Chamber Music series as it begins its twenty-sixth season. The first of the concerts is planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday at Camp Winema; it will feature the Ying Quartet. The Yings, three siblings and another player, perform a mix of classical and modern pieces. They’re also noted for their goal of bringing chamber music to small towns and a variety of venues, from schools to juvenile prisons, even the White House.
Camp Winema is located on Winema Road three miles north of Neskowin, west off of U.S. Highway 101. Season tickets for Neskowin Chamber Music are $110; single tickets are $25. For more information go to neskowinchambermusic.org or call 503-965-6499.
Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) is accepting applications through October 25 for projects that celebrate the arts, humanities, and local heritage. The opportunity is open to Tillamook County citizens and organizations with proposed projects in need of up to $2,000. Priority will be given to activities that will benefit a significant number of residents. Detailed information about TCCC and the grant application process are available at tcpm.org/tccc.htm. Applications will be reviewed by the TCCC Board and applicants will be notified of funding decisions mid-December. Questions may be directed to TCCC at TillamookCCC@gmail.com.
Happy birthday this week to: Suntara Beachy, Ryker Boehler, Shamilee Chatelain, Naomi Collett, Jesse Craven, Sue Hagerty, Pat Hurliman, Mike Ihnat, Nicholas Merrell, Kim Oulman, George Sisson and Chrystal Whittlinger.
