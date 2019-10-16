Posts on Facebook and a broadcast on KTIL radio warn of several recent bear sitings in South TiIlamook County. While black bears are rarely aggressive, they can be a nuisance and the likelihood of bear activity becoming dangerous increases as the animals habituate to feeding in residential areas. Maggie (my Chihuhua) and I have noticed bear droppings among the windfall apples in our back yard as recently as this morning. One curious cub took down and dismantled my hummingbird feeder.
To discourage the bears, residents are advised to secure trashcans and set them out the morning of collection rather than the night before. We should pick up fruit that falls from our trees and cover compost piles. Food for stray cats and birds should be brought indoors at night.
Thanks to Joani Moore for Fencepost news as follows- “Nesko Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 18 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) to visit and then have lunch which will be fried chicken, harvest salad and other salads, rolls and a spooky desert. Dress is usual attire or a costume related to Halloween or Spa (robe, pajamas, rollers in the hair)...The cost for lunch will be the usual $12 plus $3 for renting KCC.” I understand that Valerie Bundy and Jean Scholtz from the Women’s Resource Center (now called Tides of Change) will present the program. Any woman from South Tillamook County is welcome.
Free events at South Tillamook County Library this week include Spooky Stories for After School Club at 4 p.m. on October 16. A showing of Hocus Pocus is in store when the group meets on October 23. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on sewing or needle crafts (bring your project), happens those same evenings at 6. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, is slated for 9 a.m. on Saturdays. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Remember that Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) is accepting grant applications through October 25 for projects that celebrate the arts, humanities, and local heritage. The opportunity is open to Tillamook County citizens and organizations with proposed projects in need of up to $2,000. Detailed information about TCCC and the grant application process are available at tcpm.org/tccc.htm. Questions may be directed to TCCC at TillamookCCC@gmail.com.
A bridge project between Hebo and Grand Ronde will close State Route 22 this weekend from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday. Inclement weather could postpone the closure. The project is scheduled to be completed by October 31, but because the work is weather dependent the closures could be re-scheduled which would delay completion into November.
A second Neskowin Chamber Music concert is planned for 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 3. Borealis Wind Quintet players use an oboe, flute, bassoon, clarinet, and horn to present a mix of classical pieces, opera arias, and works for piano and winds. Admission is $25 and tickets are available 15 minutes before curtain at the door. Season Tickets are also for sale. Concerts are held in the Chapel at Camp Winema near Oretown. It’s located three and a half miles north of Neskowin on Winema Road.
Happy birthday this week to: Robert Chatelain lll, Dave Dimmitt, Chory Ferguson, Valerie Hagan, Tera Haltiner, Milo Hansen, Janice Kiser, John Kiser, Mary Love, Bailee McKillip, Jim McKillip, Kaelin McKillip, Debbie Romero, Chance Shuster, Katy Temple, Alex
