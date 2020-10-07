This week is our last chance to register to vote in next month’s election. The deadline is October 12. I found a registration form online at https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/electionforms.aspx. I have seen them on the wall of brochures in the lobby at Tillamook County Library’s main branch and at the post office. Please vote; the more who participate in the process, the better our government reflects the will of the people.
Thanks to B.J. Hagerty for word of flu shot clinics coming to Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) this fall. The immunization events are planned from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursdays October 15, October 29, November 5 and November 19. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available.
We are asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay. The clinics are sponsored by Tillamook County Community Health Centers and KCC. Their address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
We appreciate Bridgette Shaffer, who wrote last week to remind readers of the transfer station’s winter hours; open days are Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. She reminds readers that yard debris will be accepted for free with vouchers (available online or on site) through October. No burn debris, from recent fires, are being accepted. at this time.
She included a short bio. Ms. Shaffer moved to Pacific City in January from north Idaho. She has two daughters, and eight year old and one who will soon celebrate her first birthday, and she enjoys fishing but hasn’t had much success. Bridgette worked for solid waste in Idaho for over 5 years as a heavy equipment operator. She writes that she’s “enjoying the new position and cleaning up the site” and adds a thank you. “Thank you to the community for accepting [her] and being so nice...”
Happy belated birthday to Peter Byrne of Woods. Thanks to Cathy Griffin for news that International Wildlife is creating a Scholarship and Grant Endowment in Peter’s name, to honor him for his fifty plus years dedicated to Wildlife Conservation. Tax deductible checks payable to International Wildlife Conservation Society may be mailed to P.O. Box 703, Pacific City, OR 97135. He will know who contributed, but will not know that amount of the gift.
It’s not to late to join Tillamook Family Counseling Center’s free weekly parenting classes, online this fall. Active Parenting, accessible via Zoom video conference, is running on Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. through November. The course provides parents and caregivers practical parenting skills and is led by trained professionals. For more information, call Melissa, 503-842-8201, extension 276.
Don’t forget that Tillamook Family Counseling Center (T.F.C.C.) is offering an ongoing COVID-19 support group that is free to residents County-wide and accessible online. The sessions are held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursdays weekly, and will continue indefinitely. Call T.F.C.C. at 503-842-8201 to be connected with log-in instructions. Zoom can be accessed online or by telephone, with or without vidocalling; data rates may apply depending on your telephone plan.
Happy birthday this week to: Aneka Bentley, Ryker, Boehler, Shamilee Chatelain, Naomi Collett, Jesse Craven, Sue Hagerty, Tristyn Harrison, Pat Hurliman, Nicholas Merrell, Margie Noll, Kim Oulman, Earl Pullen, George Sisson and Crystal Whittlinger.
