Thanks to Doug Olson for word that Pacific City Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, October 5. Participants will hear from local elected officials including a recap of recent actions at the Oregon Legislature and happenings around Tillamook County. The program will feature Nan Devlin, Executive Director of Tillamook Coast Visitor Association who will share several case studies regarding the experience of local businesses impacted by the Covid 19 pandemic. Learn why some businesses failed and others succeeded through adaptation in a most difficult environment. The zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89207025610?pwd=eSt0M1BNd0sybU5VR0hsSktpWjVjZz09
Last week I mentions that Fire Prevention Safety week happens from October 3-9. I'm grateful to Mickey Hays for verifying as we go to press, that all local burn bans have been lifted as we go to press. In Tillamook County, for the General Public, burning permits are required for residents that live within a City Fire Department District or Rural Fire Protection District; they will need to contact their local Fire Department for burn permit requirements. In the remainder of Tillamook County, the Oregon Department of Forestry issues burning permits once Fire Season has been declared. There is no fee for the burn permit, but an on-site inspection with the landowner is performed prior to issuing a permit. Information about burning permits and how to obtain a permit for Tillamook District is available by calling the Oregon Department of Forestry at 503-815-7056 (24 hour line), or you may contact your local fire department.
It is also a good reminder that fire can be a hazard at any time of year if steps are not taken to use fire safely. Whenever you use fire, whether for debris burning or enjoying a campfire, use these steps to prevent your fire from turning into the next wildfire: Never leave your fire unattended. When burning debris, always have a hose and shovel at the fire to prevent the fire from spreading. Check with your local fire protection agency prior to burning. If camping, ensure your campfire is in a designated area and always make sure your campfire is out cold before leaving. On the beach, keep your campfire far from beach grass and drift wood piles. Forest users may obtain information about state forest lands and industrial fire restrictions in our area and public fire restrictions by calling the Tillamook District public information line at 503-842-2548. For other information call the Oregon Department of Forestry at 503-842-2545, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
We appreciate Joani Moore sending details about Nesko Women's Club. The group,, which is open to any woman living in South Tillamook County, will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, October 15 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC), 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, in Pacific City. Lunch will be catered for $12, or attendees can bring their lunch. Everyone pays $3 for use of the space. For more information, call Julie Krohn, 503-863-9307 or email her at juliekhrhon@gmail.com. If it isn't a hardship, attendees are asked to bring Halloween candy for a community party on Halloween night at KCC. (Watch this space for details on that, to come.)
As our rainy season dawns and tourism wanes, some proverbial belt tightening may be happening at your house. Please remember that Oregon Food Bank food boxes are available at three locations in South County; no proof of income is required. South County Food Pantry operates out of Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church off of Brooten Road in Pacific City. They're open until 6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday. First and third Tuesdays in October, first third and fifth Tuesdays in November, and second and fourth Tuesdays in December. Pass it on Ministries, located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver, has a Food Bank from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and from 1 p.m. until 3 on Thursdays. Hebo Christian Center located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office, has a food bank the last Saturday of the month.
Remember that Tillamook County Public Health is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing at Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Free drive-up vaccinations are available there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Fairgrounds are east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Enter through the gate on 3rd Street by the 4-H dorm building and follow the path to their testing tents. No appointments are required. Testing will be performed while you are in your car. For additional information, call 503-842-3914 during regular business hours (English and Spanish) or go to tillamookchc.org.
I apologize that I don't have a copy of last year's column for this week, and the October page from my 2019 Community calendar is missing. I appreciate your patience. I do have a copy of last week's column to use for next week's birthdays. If we missed mentioning someone who's important to you, please contact me using the information near my photo, above, and they'll have a belated mention next week.
