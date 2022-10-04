Old House Dahlias has a pumpkin patch each weekend in October! They’re located south of Tillamook on U.S. Highway 101, (between the rest area and the Pleasant Valley R.V. Park). We can’t miss them because there’s a colorful mural on an outbuilding there. Thanks to Mark, who answered their telephone, for word that the pumpkin patch is open from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays all month. Free tractor rides are offered for all comers. During the week, a Farm Stand at the location for self-service sales of fall flowers and pumpkins in a range of sizes.

Bear Creek Artichokes has a pumpkin patch again this year as well. They’re located just over three miles north of Beaver on U.S. Highway 101, at Hemlock. Hours are 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily.

