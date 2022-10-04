Old House Dahlias has a pumpkin patch each weekend in October! They’re located south of Tillamook on U.S. Highway 101, (between the rest area and the Pleasant Valley R.V. Park). We can’t miss them because there’s a colorful mural on an outbuilding there. Thanks to Mark, who answered their telephone, for word that the pumpkin patch is open from 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays all month. Free tractor rides are offered for all comers. During the week, a Farm Stand at the location for self-service sales of fall flowers and pumpkins in a range of sizes.
Bear Creek Artichokes has a pumpkin patch again this year as well. They’re located just over three miles north of Beaver on U.S. Highway 101, at Hemlock. Hours are 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily.
A “Monster Mash Bash” is in store from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Halloween Night on 2nd Street in down town Tillamook. Pumpkin painting, carving, and bowling are planned and there’ll be a costume contest too. A live D.J. will provide music for dancing and refreshments are promised as well. The event is sponsored by Tillamook Revitalization Association. For more information, go to www.t-r-a.org.
Have you been watching for a chance to get all dolled up and go out on the town? Tillamook Kiwanis Club will host a Senior Citizen Prom from 12:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. The event is aimed at local “senior citizens and retirees,” but everyone is welcome. Lunch is available for free, by reservation; call 503-815-1603. The venue is Tillamook Elk’s Lodge, 1903 Third Street, in Tillamook.
Thanks to Wally Nelson, of Hebo, for news from Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Let’s clear our calendars for a weekend performance between October 14 and 30 to see their production of “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. Evening performances are held at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with 2:00 matiness each Sunday. $15 tickets are available online. Go to Tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275 for more information.
Fire Season is here at the Oregon Coast. A total burn ban remains in effect. All open piles and burn barrels are banned, according to Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District’s website. For more information, call them at 503-392-3313.
Happy birthday this week to: Aneka Bentley, Shamilee Chatelain, Jesse Craven, Jason Green, Tristyn Harrison, Kathy Holter, Peggy Howard, Kayla Love, Morgan North, Kim Oulman and Earl Pullen.
