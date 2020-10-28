Happy Halloween dear readers! Here are some ideas for celebrating safely as COVID season continues: Host an online costume contest with friends and family near and far.
Post a costume photo to #SpookySafeOregon to enter Governor Kate Brown’s own contest. Watch a scary movie on T.V. or online. Carve pumpkins with members of your household. Decorate your house, apartment or living space. Have a neighborhood drive-by jack-o’-lantern contest. Tour neighborhood yard and home displays with household members. Make your own Halloween candy or caramel apples. Have a Halloween scavenger hunt in or around your home. Remember that the safest activities are celebrating with members of your own household. If you gather with people outside your own household, you can decrease the risk by being outside, maintaining at least six feet of distance, and wearing a mask.
Thanks to Sonya Kazen for writing with good advice for voters. She reminds us to be sure to sign our ballot envelope and to deliver our ballots to a ballot drop box. In south Tillamook County, these are located at Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City and across U.S. Highway 101 from Center Market in Cloverdale. There is also a drop box at Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue in Tillamook. It is too late to mail your ballot to assure it arrives in time to qualify as legitimate to count.
Remember to chime in regarding south Tillamook County beach access for motorized vehicles. Local government is taking a survey on the subject; please make your voice heard by participating. Go to co.tillamook.or.us/beachaccess<http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/beachaccess> or write to County Commissioners, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, OR 9714.
Recent email from Belleruth Naparstek suggested strategies for combatting what she calls “Election Fatigue.” Join me in trying a couple this week. Go for a long, mindful walk in nature. Indulge in some deliciously shallow and morally reprehensible- gossip with a friend. Cook something complex enough to absorb all your attention, or volunteer with a hot meal site in Tillamook and feed some hungry people. Rock a baby or commune with an animal. Get a therapeutic massage. Go for a serious run, a bike ride or a swim. Dance to your favorite music while admiring yourself in the mirror. Listen to some guided imagery; find some on youtube.com.
Don’t forget that flu shot clinics are happening at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) this fall. Immunization events are planned from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursdays October 29, November 5 and November 19. The clinics are sponsored by Tillamook County Community Health Centers and KCC. Their address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. There is also a walk in flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with a thirty minute late start on Wednesdays). It's offered at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 211 8th Street in Tillamook. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available at either location. We are asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Happy birthday this week to: Sawyer Adkins, Ember Black, Richard Baumgartner, Kathryn Brunmeier, Ashley Caspell, Nichole Caspell, John Elliott, Randy Haltiner, Ava Johnson, Brandy Lynn, Blain McConkey, Diane Nelson, Payton Owens, Carol Pippenger, Kycie Richwine, Joey Sigman, Tori Slavens, Darreld Summers, Sam Thurman and Lacey Woods and Bradley Zeller.
