Hebo Woman’s Book Club met for October last week via Zoom. Madlen Silkwood sent the invitation and hosted the meeting, Joan Wilke led our discussion of “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, a stunning debut novel by Ocean Vuong. Besides those mentioned and myself, attendees included Melanie Merryman, Rachel Pettit and Nancy Whitehead. While each of us found some of the material difficult, we all agreed that this powerful and poignant page-turner was worth the read. As soon as it’s out in paperback, several copies will be scooped up for gifts and a place on my permanent bookshelf.
Thanks to Sandra Dust for word that St. Joseph’s Catholic Church plans a Christmas Bazaar this year. Put on by their Altar Society, the 62nd annual event is planned from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 in the church basement. St. Joseph’s is the pretty century-old white church with a tall steeple located at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Bridge Street, a block off of U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale.
I’ll post details as Bazaar Saturday draws near. If you are spokesperson (or know who is) for the Holly Days Bazaar at the Nestucca K-8 School or the similar event at Kiawanda Community Center (or another venue), please contact me using the information published near my photo in this space. Fencepost Readers can plan on making the rounds that day.
Old House Dahlias, located at 11600 U.S. Highway 101 south of Tillamook has a self-serve pumpkin patch. They also have pie pumpkins for sale and offer hayrides from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October 31. Pumpkins are also available at their farm stand during the week. For more information, go to oldhousedahlias.com
Free trick or treating for the younger set is planned starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 29 at businesses in downtown Tillamook. Come in costume and be sure to keep your party together, on the sidewalks, and to use crosswalks. Halloween night is Sunday this year; whether we are in or out that night, let’s take extra steps to look out for each other’s safety as the trick or treaters take to the streets.
Remember that Tillamook County Community Health Centers are offering no-cost-to-you (insurance will be billed) wellness exams for ages three and up. Each appointment will include a physical examination, immunizations, lab testing (as needed) and screenings for dental, hearing, nutrition and vision. A $15 gift card will be mailed to families of 3-6 year olds; a $25 gift card to families of patients age 7 and up. If it’s been a year or more since the last physical, call 503-842-3938 to schedule an appointment in English or Spanish.
Remember, too, that Tillamook County Community Health Centers have partnered with Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE) and Tillamook Family Counseling Center to bring a needle exchange to Tillamook County. The "Harm Reduction Needle Exchange" provides safe injection needles, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits twice a month going forward. The free and anonymous services are offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays, monthly in the parking lot of Ivy Avenue Wellness Center, 1105 Ivy Avenue, Tillamook, a new location. For more information, call 503-842-3940.
Happy birthday this week to Sawyer Adkins, Ember Black, Richard Baumgartner, John Elliott, Randy Haltiner, Ava Johnson, Blain McConkey, Diane Nelson, Payton Owens, Carol Pippenger, Kycie Richwine, Joey SIgman, Tori Slavens, Sam Thurman, Lacey Woods and Bradley Zeller.
