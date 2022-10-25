Hebo Woman’s Book Club met for October last week at South Tillamook County Library. Besides myself, attendees included: Melanie Merryman, Madlen Silkwood, Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. Joan led a discussion of “The Tilted World” by Beth Ann Fennelly and Tom Franklin. The group was hungry for a good novel and this one didn’t, reportedly, disappoint. I haven’t yet started the book, I’m still reading “Who Cooked for the Last Supper?” the club’s selection for September. We missed the trio of women (Rachel, Tami and Velma) who were absent this time.

Nestucca Valley School District has a “surf program,” open to middle schoolers to start, did you know? Thanks to Zac Braun for a Facebook post requesting specific donations. They need: wetsuits of all sizes, boots. gloves, hoods, and any other neoprene goodness.” They could also use “pads and helmets, and one or two more soft top long boards in decent condition.” They do not need surfboard leashes. Items may be delivered to the Nestucca K-8 school, in care of Zac.

