Hebo Woman’s Book Club met for October last week at South Tillamook County Library. Besides myself, attendees included: Melanie Merryman, Madlen Silkwood, Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. Joan led a discussion of “The Tilted World” by Beth Ann Fennelly and Tom Franklin. The group was hungry for a good novel and this one didn’t, reportedly, disappoint. I haven’t yet started the book, I’m still reading “Who Cooked for the Last Supper?” the club’s selection for September. We missed the trio of women (Rachel, Tami and Velma) who were absent this time.
Nestucca Valley School District has a “surf program,” open to middle schoolers to start, did you know? Thanks to Zac Braun for a Facebook post requesting specific donations. They need: wetsuits of all sizes, boots. gloves, hoods, and any other neoprene goodness.” They could also use “pads and helmets, and one or two more soft top long boards in decent condition.” They do not need surfboard leashes. Items may be delivered to the Nestucca K-8 school, in care of Zac.
Tillamook County Fairgrounds will host a “Stand Down” for veterans from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Helping organizations in the community will be on hand to offer everything from connection with housing help, food bank access, and free clothing to emergency pet care. The event is free. The fairgrounds are located east of downtown TIllamook on Third Street.
Remember that Trick or Treaters can “trick or Treat the Dory Fleet from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. this Saturday, October 29 at Kiawanda Community Center. It’s locate at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
Thanks to Wally Nelson, of Hebo, for news from Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Let’s clear our calendars for a weekend performance between now and the end of the month to see their production of “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. Evening performances are held at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with 2:00 matiness each Sunday. $15 tickets are available online. Go to Tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275 for more information.
Pacific City Transfer Station resumed winter hours on October 1. This means that there are no Sunday hours at the facility which accepts garbage, yard debris and recycling and is located on Brooten Road in Pacific City. They are open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, weekly.
Happy Halloween dear reader, Happy birthday this week to: Sawyer Adkins, Anna Allen, Reagan Dooher, John Elliott, Joseph Fagan, Wyatt Link, Payton Owens, Carol Pippenger, Amanda Polivka, Joey Sigman and Sam Thurman.
