I chatted with Assistant to the Fire Chief Mickey Hays recently about backyard burning. The burn ban was lifted October 10, but there is no free for all, Hays explained. Burn permits are required and are available for free online. Go to nrfpd.com to complete and print yours. It authorizes one burn barrel or one 3 x 3 foot burning pile, monitored as described on the site, for up to five years from the date of issue. Questions, call Hebo Fire Station at 503-392-3313.
We appreciate Hays' advice that we practice safe burning year round, which includes having one person tending backyard burn, at all times, with a shovel and a charged hose within reach. Burns should be conducted only during daylight hours and never when east winds are present. Finally, be certain to thoroughly extinguish the fire when the burn is finished, turning ashes under with the shovel and entirely saturating the site with water.
Besides the upcoming election, one of the most heated topics on my Facebook feed this fall has been south Tillamook County beach access for motorized vehicles. Local government is taking a survey on the subject; please make your voice heard by participating. Go to co.tillamook.or.us/beachaccess<http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/beachaccess> or write to County Commissioners, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141.
Thanks to Sonya Kazen for writing with good advice for voters. She reminds us to be sure to sign our ballot envelope and to deliver our ballots to a ballot drop box. In south Tillamook County, these are located at Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City and across U.S. Highway 101 from Center Market in Cloverdale. Please contact me using the information posted near my photo in this space, if you know of additional ballot drop locations south of Hemlock; I'll repeat this advice weekly until Election Day, including updates as I receive them. There is also a drop box at Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue in Tillamook. If you must mail your ballot, County Clerk Tassie O'Neill has advised that ballots be sent no later than Monday, October 26 to assure that they arrive in time to qualify as legitimate to count.
Remember that flu shot clinics are happening at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) this fall. Immunization events are planned from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursdays October 29, November 5 and November 19. The clinics are sponsored by Tillamook County Community Health Centers and KCC. Their address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. There is also a walk in flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with a thirty minute late start on Wednesdays). It's offered at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 211 8th Street in Tillamook. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available at either location. We are asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center is sponsoring a free virtual "Question Persuade and Refer" (PRQ) training from 10- 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. from 10:00-11:30 a.m. QPR was Listed on SAMSHA's National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as an effective suicide prevention training. It's appropriate for anyone- concerned individuals, employers, , hospitality workers, medical professionals, parents and teachers. Registration is limited to the first twenty requests; email JaneaneK@TFCC.org<mailto:JaneaneK@TFCC.org> or call (503)842-8201 extension 247.
Happy birthday this week to: Anna Allen, Eunice Bentley, Mike Cabral, Joseph Fagan, Minita Hagerty, Janice Kiser, Wyatt Link, Jim McKillip, Amanda Polivka, Caleb Shores, and Amanda Thomas.
