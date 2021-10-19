The buzz of a chain saw can be heard most mornings on Parkway Drive in Cloverdale. My neighbor, Jacob Trent, (Nestucca class of 2003 who attended school with my own kids) is creating lifelike wood sculptures in the carport next door even as I write. Jacob tells me that he learned the craft from a family friend who is a true woodsman. Tools of the trade include a grinder with attachments, including the chainsaw. Works in progress include fish, water birds, eagles and a wolf; they are stunningly realistic. Jacob’s pieces are on display on his Facebook page and viewable by appointment through Facebook Messenger. A selection of the work is offered at The Rusty Cow, located on U.S. Highway 101 south of Central Market in downtown Cloverdale.
Thanks to Melanie Merryman for word that a favorite produce vender, Odonata Farm, is selling produce at the farm now that Farmer’s Market Season is over. They’re in business from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Sundays through November 21. The farm is located seven miles east of Hebo on State Route 22. For more information, go to odonatafarm.com.
South Tillamook County Library Club supports our Branch of Tillamook County Library by financing the building and grounds. Their Board meets monthly at 4 p.m. on the second Tuesday at South Tillamook County Library. Each of us in the community is invited.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer free Suicide Prevention Training online. The “Question Persuade Refer” (QPR) training was listed on a National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as an effective suicide prevention training. Designed to be beneficial for all adults, the class is slated from 10-11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 18th via Zoom. Registration (limited to 20 participants that reside or work in Tillamook County) is available through Janeane Kongros, 503 842-8201 extension #270, or email to JaneaneK@TFCC.org.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and Purple Thursday is this week! (My source was mistaken last week, sorry.) We’re asked to wear purple and to post a photo to social media tagged “TidesOfChangeNW” “PurpleThursday” or “WeAreResiliant (We are resilient). One in four women in the United States has experienced domestic violence. Increased awareness is a step toward eradicating the menace from society.
Old House Dahlias, located at 11600 U.S. Highway 101 south of Tillamook, has a self-serve pumpkin patch. They also have pie pumpkins for sale and offer hayrides from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October 31. Pumpkins are also available at their farm stand during the week. For more information, go to oldhousedahlias.com
I apologize that I don't have a copy of last year's column for this week, and the October page from my 2019 Community calendar is missing. I appreciate your patience. I do have a copy of last year’s column to use for next week's birthdays. If we missed mentioning someone who's important to you, please contact me using the information near my photo, above, and they'll have a belated mention next week.
