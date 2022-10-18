Tides of Change is celebrating Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. They plan a “kid friendly” gathering from 4:40-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 in Second Street Plaza located between Pacific and Main Avenues on Second Street in downtown Tillamook.  Arts and crafts, resources and giveaways, bubbles and glow sticks are planned.

AAUW is sponsoring a Candidate’s Forum starting at 6:00 p.m. the evening of Thursday, October 20. All four candidates for State Senate District 16 and State Representative District 32 will be present. The meeting will air online, via Zoom. A link is available at Tillamookheadlightherald.com.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.