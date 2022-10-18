Tides of Change is celebrating Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. They plan a “kid friendly” gathering from 4:40-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 in Second Street Plaza located between Pacific and Main Avenues on Second Street in downtown Tillamook. Arts and crafts, resources and giveaways, bubbles and glow sticks are planned.
AAUW is sponsoring a Candidate’s Forum starting at 6:00 p.m. the evening of Thursday, October 20. All four candidates for State Senate District 16 and State Representative District 32 will be present. The meeting will air online, via Zoom. A link is available at Tillamookheadlightherald.com.
Thanks to Merrily Ario for word that Nesko Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21 at Kiawanda Community Center. The program will be presented by Dr. Athena Paradise and her husband Jay Yivisaker. The couple own and operate Paradise Emporium and Shrine Galleries in downtown Cloverdale. For reservations, call Cathy, 541-622-3104.
Tillamook County Library will host a viewing of the original “Ghost Busters” movie. It was released in 1984 and is rated PG. The free event is planned for 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 at the Main Branch, located at the intersection of Third Street and Stillwell Avenue in downtown Tillamook.
Tillamook Rotary Club will host a Senior Citizen Prom from 12:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. The event is aimed at local “senior citizens and retirees,” but everyone is welcome. Lunch is available for free by reservation. Call 503-815-1603. The venue is Tillamook Elks Lodge, 1903 Third Street, in Tillamook.
Each of the library’s branches is accepting entries for a literary themed pumpkin decorating contest. Entrants of any age may decorate a pumpkin to look like a character in a book. Finished creations can be delivered to any library branch during open hours; entry forms are available online or at branch locations. The deadline is the end of business on Saturday, October 22. Pacific City Branch is located on Camp Street (off Brooten Road) in Pacific City. Patrons will vote for our favorites when visiting the library through Halloween night. Contest winners will be announced November 1.
Thanks to Wally Nelson, of Hebo, for news from Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts. Let’s clear our calendars for a weekend performance between now and the end of the month to see their production of “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. Evening performances are held at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with 2:00 matiness each Sunday. $15 tickets are available online. Go to Tillamooktheater.com or call 503-812-0275 for more information.
Pacific City Transfer Station resumed winter hours on October 1. This means that there are no Sunday hours at the facility which accepts garbage, yard debris and recycling and is located on Brooten Road in Pacific City. They are open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, weekly.
Happy birthday this week to: Robert Chatelain III, Dave Dimmitt, Amanda Gihuly, Tera Haltiner, Milo Hansen, Minita Hagerty, Janice Kiser, John Kiser, Jim McKillip, Chance Schuster, Caleb Shores, Katy Sukanen Temple and Alex Wickham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.