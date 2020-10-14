Thanks to Sonya Kazen for writing with good advice for voters. She reminds us to be sure to sign our ballot envelope and to deliver our ballots to a ballot drop box. In south Tillamook County, these are located at Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City and across U.S. Highway 101 from Center Market in Cloverdale. Please contact me using the information posted near my photo in this space, if you know of additional ballot drop locations south of Hemlock; I’ll repeat this advice weekly until Election Day, including updates as I receive them. There is also a drop box at Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue in Tillamook. If you must mail your ballot, County Clerk Tassie O’Neill has advised that ballots be sent no later than Monday, October 26 to assure that they arrive in time to qualify as legitimate to count.
Tillamook County Library re-opened with “Library Express” at all branch locations last week. Patrons, wearing a mask, are invited to visit any location for fifteen minutes at a time to browse the shelves and check out library materials. Computers and copy machines are unavailable at this time, but patrons are welcome to use wireless printing. The Tillamook branch is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. Branches are open from noon until 5 p.m. weekdays.
Remember that flu shot clinics are coming to Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) this fall, starting this week. The immunization events are planned from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursdays Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 5 and Nov. 19. The clinics are sponsored by Tillamook County Community Health Centers and KCC. Their address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. There is also a walk in flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with a thirty minute late start on Wednesdays). It’s offered at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 211 8th Street in Tillamook. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available at either location. We are asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
With tourists gone for the season, it’s important to support local restaurants. Most have indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carryout as well. Antonette’s Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 12 until 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Bear Creek Artichokes, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 until 5:00 p.m. daily. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 until 9 p.m. daily. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 until 2 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from noon until 9 p.m. daily, except Tuesday. Los Corporales offers seating in their restaurant from 4 until 8 or 9 p.m. daily by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; Carryout is available from 11 or 12 until 8 or 9 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday.
Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily, closing an hour earlier on Sunday. Pelican Pub, 503-483-3022, is open from 10:30 until 10 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 until 2 p.m. daily. Twist Wine Company is open from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 until 10 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. daily. The Village Scoop is open from 12 until 8 p.m., daily. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
A happy landmark birthday on Sunday to my firstborn, Chory Ferguson, who is reading the Headlight Herald in North Portland. Happy birthday this week to: Suntara Beachy, Robert Chatelain III, Dave Dimmitt, Valerie Hagan, Tera Haltiner, Milo Hansen, Mike Ihnat, John Kiser, Kaelin McKillip, Bailee McKillip, Debbie Romero, Chance Shuster, Katy Temple, Alex Wickham and Tyler Wohl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.