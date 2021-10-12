October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Wednesday is “Healthcare Workers Care About D.V.” day. Those in the profession are asked to wear purple and to post a photo to social media tagged “tidesofchangenw” (Tides of Change Northwest). Purple Thursday is planned for October 14. All of us are invited to wear purple that day and post photos to social media. Besides the one above, suggested hashtags include “purplethursday” (Purple Thursday) and “weareresiliant (We are resilient).
Tides of Change is offering a group for Domestic Violence survivors that helps develop skills to assist with life problems that might relate to past or present trauma. “Trauma Recovery Empowerment Group” is free and utterly confidential. They are also sponsoring a free online or in person art group for Domestic Violence Survivors, also a confidential group. “A Window Between Worlds Support Group” is an opportunity for survivors to open windows of safety, self expression and connection by incorporating art as a healing tool. No art experience necessary! For more information on either group, call 503-842-9486 or e-mail erin@tidesofchangenw.org.
Thanks to Joani Moore for details about Nesko Women's Club. The group, which is open to any woman living in South Tillamook County, will meet at 11:45 a.m. on Friday, October 15 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC), 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, in Pacific City. Lunch, catered by Grateful Bread is $12, or attendees can bring a bag lunch. Everyone pays $3 for use of the space. For more information, call Julie Krohn, 503-863-9307 or email her at juliekhrhon@gmail.com. If it isn't a hardship, attendees are asked to bring Halloween candy for a community party on Halloween night at KCC. (Watch this space for details on that, to come.)
Two opportunities to choose a pumpkin for your Halloween jack-o-lantern came to the Fencepost inbox this week. Closest to home, Bear Creek Artichokes will have a costume party from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday. There will be cider and cookies for the children, and the ad mentions wine tasting (for the adults). They have pumpkins. For more information, call 503-398-5411.
Old House Dahlias, located at 11600 U.S. Highway 101 south of Tillamook has a self-serve pumpkin patch. They also have pie pumpkins for sale and offer hayrides from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October 31. Pumpkins are also available at their farm stand during the week. For more information, go to oldhousedahlias.com.
Remember that Tillamook County Community Health Centers are offering no-cost-to-you (insurance will be billed) wellness exams for ages three and up. Each appointment will include a physical examination, immunizations, lab testing (as needed) and screenings for dental, hearing, nutrition and vision. A $15 gift card will be mailed to families of 3-6 year olds; a $25 gift card to families of patients age 7 and up. If it’s been a year or more since the last physical, call 503-842-3938 to schedule an appointment in English or Spanish.
Don’t forget that Tillamook County Public Health is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing at Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Free drive-up vaccinations are available there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Fairgrounds are east of downtown Tillamook on Third Street. Enter through the gate on 3rd Street by the 4-H dorm building and follow the path to their testing tents. No appointments are required. Testing will be performed while you are in your car. For additional information, call 503-842-3914 during regular business hours (English and Spanish) or go to tillamookchc.org.
Belated birthday wishes go out to Jamie Chambers, Colt Wettstein and Eli Simnitt. Happy birthday this week to Suntara Beachy, Robert Chatelain III, Dave Dimmitt, Valerie Hagan, Tera Haltiner, Milo Hansen, Mike Ihnat, John Kiser, Kaelin McKillip, Debbie Romero, Chance Shuster, Katy Temple, Alex Whickham and Tyler Wohl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.