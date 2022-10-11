Nestucca Valley youngsters can “Trick or Treat the Dory Fleet” again this year! Thanks to Kiawanda Community Center for word that decorated dory boats will again park “trunk or treat” style, in their parking lot to welcome trick or treaters. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City; the event will run from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 29.

A “Monster Mash Bash” is in store from 3-8 p.m. on Halloween Night on 2nd Street in downtown Tillamook. Pumpkin painting, carving, and bowling are planned and there’ll be a costume contest too. A live D.J. will provide music for dancing and refreshments are promised as well. The event is sponsored by Tillamook Revitalization Association. For more information, go to www.t-r-a.org. And do not forget Tillamook Chamber of Commerce Down Town Trick-or-Treak event slated on Halloween from 3 to 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

Online Poll

What is your costume choice for Halloween?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.