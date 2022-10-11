Nestucca Valley youngsters can “Trick or Treat the Dory Fleet” again this year! Thanks to Kiawanda Community Center for word that decorated dory boats will again park “trunk or treat” style, in their parking lot to welcome trick or treaters. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City; the event will run from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Sat. Oct. 29.
A “Monster Mash Bash” is in store from 3-8 p.m. on Halloween Night on 2nd Street in downtown Tillamook. Pumpkin painting, carving, and bowling are planned and there’ll be a costume contest too. A live D.J. will provide music for dancing and refreshments are promised as well. The event is sponsored by Tillamook Revitalization Association. For more information, go to www.t-r-a.org. And do not forget Tillamook Chamber of Commerce Down Town Trick-or-Treak event slated on Halloween from 3 to 5 p.m.
Old House Dahlias has a pumpkin patch each weekend in October. They’re located south of Tillamook on U.S. Highway 101. We can’t miss them because there’s a colorful mural on an outbuilding there. Hours are 10:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays all month. Free tractor rides are offered for all comers. During the week, a farm stand at the location offers self-service sales of fall flowers and pumpkins in a range of sizes.
Bear Creek Artichokes has a pumpkin patch again this year as well. They’re located just over three miles north of Beaver on U.S. Highway 101, at Hemlock. Hours are 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. daily.
Have you been watching for a chance to get all dolled up and go out on the town? Tillamook Rotary Club will host a Senior Citizen Prom from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is aimed at local “senior citizens and retirees,” but everyone is welcome. Lunch is available for free, by reservation; call 503-815-1603. The venue is Tillamook Elks Lodge, 1903 Third Street, in Tillamook. I apologize for crediting the wrong sponsor for this event in this space last week.
Our hearts go out to all who mourn the recent loss of Ron Scroggins, of Cloverdale. With his wife Irma, Ron has owned and operated The Hudson House Bed and Breakfast Inn for some decades. Their improvements made it a hub of the community for many years. He will be missed.
Happy birthday this week to Suntara Beachy, Ryker Boehler, Jamie Chambers, Naomi Collett, Chory Ferguson in Chicago, Jennifer Fromm, Valerie Hagan, Sue Hagerty, Pat Hurliman, Mike Ihnat, Brandon Longanecker, Kaelin, Longanecker, Bailee McKillip, Nicholas Merrell, Debbie Romero, George Sisson, Colt Wettstein and Tyler Wohl.
