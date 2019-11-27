We appreciate Barbara Brown, of Monkey Business 101 nursery, updating Fencepost readers by text message. She wrote regarding the Barn Hunt exploits of the shop dog, Buster Brown. Buster traveled recently to Auburn, Washington, where he competed against 85 other dogs hunting rats. Buster earned a Second Place, silver medal- and qualified to compete in a Nationals event to be held in Springfield, Missouri next year. Hats off to Buster Brown!
Happy Thanksgiving dear readers. If you don’t have a dinner invitation for Thursday, here are two local options, both by donation or for free to those in need this year. The Schooner Restaurant (on the Bay in Netarts) will serve from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and reservations are strongly encouraged. Call 503-815-9900. The Dining Room at First Christian Church is also preparing a holiday dinner. It will be served from 4-5:30 p.m. at the 4th Street and Madrona entrance. The address is 2203 4th Street in Tillamook.
South Tillamook County Library is taking a break from programs Thanksgiving week. Adam Miller will present a program of holiday folksongs there starting at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3. Teens will gather to decorate a cocoa mug starting at 5 p.m. that same evening. A Lego Day is slated for After School Club at 4 p.m. on December 4. Celebration stories are planned when the group meets on December 11. Woven Wednesday, a chance to make progress on sewing or needlecrafts (bring your project), happens those same evenings at 6. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, will occur at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Remember that Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity will hold their brunch fundraiser on Sunday. The festive event is planned from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1 at Pacific Restaurant (205 Main Avenue) in Tillamook. Besides all you can eat for breakfast, oodles of silent auction items will benefit low-income residents through their Home Ownership and Ramps & Rails programs Countywide.
Thanks to Sandra Dust for details regarding the bazaar at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, December 7. Located at the intersection of Parkway Drive and Bridge Street in Cloverdale, this 60th annual fundraiser is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Santa will be on hand to pose for photos with our wee ones from 10 a.m. until noon. On offer: handmade gifts, unique gift baskets along with famous polish dogs with sauerkraut, fresh baked cinnamon rolls and a multitude of home baked delights. More than 90% of the proceeds benefit needy households and local nonprofits. For more information, call Sandra, 503-392-4263.
Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) is also planning a Bazaar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Theirs will engage over 25 vendors selling local and handmade gifts and it will include a lunch café. Holiday trees, decorated by area non-profits for the season, will be on display; they will be auctioned off the following evening at Ham Dinner.
The second annual Ham Dinner, celebrating 25 years of KCC will include a no host wine bar. Tickets are $30.00 in advance, $35 the day of the event and proceeds benefit KCC and other good causes. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a social hour; dinner will be served at 6. The silent auction, emceed by Verne Mobley, will round out the evening.
Happy birthday this week to: Megan Craven, Islande Dillon, Kyleigh Eckhardt, Mark Fitch, John Griggs, Karl Hale, Jeff Hancock, Justin Hancock, Kent Hancock, Donna Hopkes, Kimberlyn Streeter, Aiden Smith, Kael Stuart and Vance Trent.
