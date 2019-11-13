I wish I had more notice of the Science Pub that’s happening tonight. Kami Ellingson, the Watershed Program Manager of Siuslaw National Forest, will present the program. The subject is Climate Change Modeling- how local shifts in rainfall will effect our water availability. The free event is planned from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 at Pelican Pub in Pacific City. Don’t miss it.
Free events at South Tillamook County Library this week include Family Stories for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Nov. 13. A Penguin movie, by Disney, is planned when the group meets on November 20. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on sewing or needlecrafts (bring your project), happens those same evenings at 6. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, happens there at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Thanks to Joani Moore for word of Nesko Club’s November luncheon. Members will gather at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at Kiawanda Community Center. Nancy Horning of Lucky Beach Boutique will provide the program. Riverhouse - Nestucca will cater lunch, available for $12. That will include soup and a turkey-cranberry salad sandwich. We may also opt to bring a packed lunch. All are asked to contribute $3 for use of the space. Nesko Women’s Club is open to any woman residing in South Tillamook County.
We appreciate Wally Nelson, of Hebo, writing with an invitation for the community to kick off the holiday season. “Holiday Surprise,” an evening of music, dance and more is planned for 7 p.m. on Friday November 22 and Saturday November 23. A matinee performance is slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday November 24. With direction provided by Joni Sauer-Folger and choreography by Diane Nelson, the revue promises something for everyone; there may even be a sing-along. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children through age 12; they may be purchased by googling TAPA Tillamook or call 503-812-0275.
Are you preparing a letter from Santa for a child in your life? Maybe you’d like your holiday cards to come from the North Pole this year? Each holiday season the U.S. Postal Service receives hundreds of thousands of requests from around the world for the North Pole, Alaska postmark. The service is provided at no cost. To receive a North Pole postmark, prepare your holiday correspondence as usual, address the envelopes, seal them, affix sufficient postage on each, place them all in a larger envelope or box and mail to: North Pole Holiday Cancelation, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.
“Your Art’s Desire: A Celebration of Art, Wine & Chocolate” will take place
in February to benefit Community Arts Project’s Art Literacy program in Tillamook County schools. Let’s save the date as we start to populate our 2020 calendars for the new year. Reserve space on the evening of Saturday, February 8; Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City will host the gala once again.
Happy birthday this week to: William Beachy, Jennifer Fitch, Noel Fry, Eleanor Higdon, Laura Krueger, Julie Love, Melanie Merryman, Olivia Rodriguez, Robby Seymour, Mike Trent, Braedan Trost, Lindsey Upright and Jackson Watters.
