When I dropped by Kiwanda Community Center on Veteran’s Day I was alarmed to see “The Fencepost was in error” as part of the message on a sign taped to their door. Apparently, veterans had come at lunchtime for free spaghetti. The meal that I wrote about was offered at Tillamook’s Senior Center. I’m selective about including Tillamook events in a column devoted to South County readers. Generally I ask myself, “is this worth a thirty minute drive for my reader?” In this case, I reckoned that a local Veteran might gladly travel to Tillamook to be honored with fellow Veterans for lunch. It may be helpful too, to note that Kiwanda Community Center doesn’t publicize themselves as a “senior center”. When I use that phrase, you can know that I am talking about somewhere else.
Free events at South Tillamook County Library this week include A Penguin movie, by Disney, showing for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. Woven Wednesday, a chance to make progress on sewing or needlecrafts (bring your project), happens that same evening at 6 p.m. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies and toddlers through age three, is planned at 9 a.m. on Saturdays. No programs are slated for the week of Thanksgiving. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Remember that “Holiday Surprise,” an evening of music, dance and more, will kick off the holiday season this weekend. The ticketed event is planned for 7 p.m. on Friday Nov. 22 and Saturday Nov. 23 at TAPA’s Barn Community Playhouse in Tillamook. A matinee performance is slated for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24. With direction provided by Joni Sauer-Folger and choreography by Diane Nelson, the revue promises something for everyone: I hear there will be a sing-along. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children through age 12. They may be purchased by phone, call 503-812-0275.
Thanks to Cami Aufdermauer, executive director of Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity, for word of their fundraiser the following Sunday. The local nonprofit with a mission to provide safe and affordable housing for all, will host brunch at Pacific Restaurant (205 Main Avenue) in Tillamook from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 1.
Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for children younger than 13. Besides all you can eat brunch fare, the event will include oodles of silent auction items to benefit low-income residents through their Home Ownership Program and Ramps & Rails: home repairs for seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities.
Our hearts go out to all who mourn the loss of my favorite daffodil and dahlia farmer, Howard Brassfield of Hebo. I had the honor of riding for nearly a decade with assigned students on Mr. Brassfield’s morning school bus. I will never forget how warmly he greeted each rider, and his rollicking sense of humor. I remember the year or two that a high schooler nicknamed our jolly driver “Howie,” and how the name stuck. All year long, students used the moniker to address Howard, and he smiled along with the rest of us. He will be missed.
Happy birthday this week to: Sally Aylsworth, Greg Hancock, Nicole Faust, Dillon Fitch, Wally Fitch, Mike Niederer, Jesse Peterson, Ken Richwine, Amy Seymour, Leo Slavens, Sarah Slavens, Richard Swanson, Nicole Twigg, Diane Wilkinson and James Wilkinson.
