We appreciate Nancy Whithead sending word that the “Stand Down” for Veterans at Tillamook County Fairgrounds last Thursday, was wonderful. Her praise was four-fold: (1) Delicious food, clam chowder was one choice, another was pulled pork. (2) Many helpful agencies. (3) Kay Saddler, of Hemlock, was there as always, giving out beautiful handmade quilts. The only thing missing, she says, was more veterans. You don’t have to be experiencing hard times, you only need to be a Vet, to attend. “It’s a celebration!” She enthused. Nancy especially enjoyed seeing Bradley Zeller, a Nestucca High School graduate, who is home from Military service in Germany.
Neskowin Chamber Music held their second concert of their year over the recent weekend; I’m sorry that no notice of the new season came to the Fencepost inbox. We can note that their next concert is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. Chamber Music season tickets are available for $130. For more information, call 503-965-6499 or visit neskowinchambermusic.com.
The Fraternal order of The Eagles, in Tillamook, is hosting a craft sale this weekend. The free event will be open from 9 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11 and it will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. The address is 209 Stillwell Avenue in Tillamook. I will be selling $5 jewelry there, along with my sister-in-law, Angie Simnitt of Tigard. I hope that you’ll drop in and say hello.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer a virtual Question, Persuade, & Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper training from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30. QPR is a community mental health intervention that was listed on a National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as an effective in reducing suicides in communities where the strategies are taught. There is no charge for residents who reside or work in Tillamook County; registration will be limited to twenty students. For more information or to register, call Janean, 503-842-8201, extension 270.
Thank you to the Alter Society at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church for news of their upcoming Bazaar. It will happen from 9:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. This “Crown Jewel of Holiday Bazaars” will include many locally handmade items, a quilt raffle, home baked goodies and local jams and jellies, along with their famous polish dogs and sough after cinnamon rolls. Don’t miss it.
Speaking of marking our December calendars, let’s save the evening of Tuesday, December 6 for Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce’ annual Awards Banquet. It’s slated for 6 p.m. at Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive; dinner will be catered by The Grateful Bread. $55 tickets ($100 for 2) may be reserved by calling 503-965-3633 or email to pcnvchamber@gmail.com. Bill Oram, a Nestucca Graduate who was a sports columnist at The Oregonian, will be the guest speaker.
Cape Kiawanda Marketplace has opened their pool to non-guests during the week. They’re located across from the County’s parking lot at Cape Kiawanda,. I haven’t visited yet, so there may be additional hours, but I know that the pool is open for an adult only swim from 9 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. weekdays. Comers will have access to the showers, the hot tub, and a workout room. The price is reportedly $7 per visit or $91 for a 30-visit pass.
Happy birthday this week to: Clara Blum, Zakai Chatelain, Jennifer Fitch, Anita Ihnat, Kristen Kendrick, Katie Lane, Brooklyn McKillip, Marlene Trent and Travis Woods.
