We appreciate Nancy Whithead sending word that the “Stand Down” for Veterans at Tillamook County Fairgrounds last Thursday, was wonderful. Her praise was four-fold: (1) Delicious food, clam chowder was one choice, another was pulled pork. (2) Many helpful agencies. (3) Kay Saddler, of Hemlock, was there as always, giving out beautiful handmade quilts. The only thing missing, she says, was more veterans. You don’t have to be experiencing hard times, you only need to be a Vet, to attend. “It’s a celebration!” She enthused. Nancy especially enjoyed seeing Bradley Zeller, a Nestucca High School graduate, who is home from Military service in Germany.

Neskowin Chamber Music held their second concert of their year over the recent weekend; I’m sorry that no notice of the new season came to the Fencepost inbox. We can note that their next concert is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. Chamber Music season tickets are available for $130. For more information, call 503-965-6499 or visit neskowinchambermusic.com.

