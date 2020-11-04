Did you know that Tillamook County has voted consistent with the elected president in general elections since 1992? That’s right, Tillamook County voters can predict the President! As we go to press, ABC’s affiliate in Portland included this trivia in a newscast. I’m curious whether that has remained the case for us in 2020.
Don’t forget that flu shot clinics are happening at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) this fall. Immunization events are planned from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursdays November 5 and November 19. The clinics are sponsored by Tillamook County Community Health Centers and KCC. Their address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. There is also a walk in flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with a thirty minute late start on Wednesdays). It's offered at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 211 8th Street in Tillamook. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available at either location. We are asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
With tourists gone for the season, it’s important to support local restaurants. Most have indoor seating for diners; each of them offer carryout as well. Antonette's Kitchen South, 503-318-6304, is open from 11 until 3:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 12 until 8:00 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Bear Creek Artichokes, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 until 5:00 p.m. daily. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 11:30 until 9:00 p.m. daily. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 until 2:00 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from noon until 9:00 p.m. daily, except Tuesday. Los Corporales offers seating in their restaurant from 4 until 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. daily by reservation only. Call 503-965-6999; Carryout is available from 11 or 12 until 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. except Monday and Tuesday.
Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily, except Mondays, closing an hour earlier on Sunday. Pelican Pub, 503-483-3022, is open from 10:30 until 10:00 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5 until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday and from 12 until 9:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Stimulus Coffee and Bakery, 503-965-4661 is open from 7 until 2:00 p.m. daily. Twist Wine Company is open from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on weekends. Sportsman's Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is seating from 11 until 10:00 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. daily. The Village Scoop is open from 12 until 8:00 p.m., daily. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
I have been reluctant, during the COVID-19 pandemic, to remind readers of emergency preparedness; we have so much on our proverbial plates as it is. But with the changing of our clocks last weekend, we’re reminded that storm season is upon us. Equip yourself with appropriate supplies in the event of a power outage or disaster.
A portable kit should contain: A gallon of water per person, per day (to last three days minimum) and nine easy to fix, non-perishable meals per person. Other useful items to consider are, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first aid kit, a manual can opener, medication and medical items, a multipurpose tool, sanitation and hygiene items, copies of important papers (including identification and medical cards) games and activities for children and baby or pet things if applicable.
Happy birthday this week to: Clara Blum, Aric Cansler, Cakai Chatelain, Rob Cook, Jill Ehly, Cindy Green, Bobby Haltiner, Kristen Kendrick, Katie Lane, Kenneth Lane, Everett Longanecker, Norman Loveland, Brooklyn McKillip, Brian Moore, Julie Spencer, Marlene Trent and Miles Twigg.
