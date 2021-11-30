Every year the US Postal Service receives hundreds of thousands of requests from around the world for the North Pole, Alaska postmark. It is a service provided at no cost. To receive a North Pole postmark, prepare your holiday correspondence as usual, address the envelopes, seal them, affix sufficient postage on each, place them all in a larger envelope or box and mail to: North Pole Holiday Cancelation, Postmaster, 4141 Postmark Drive, Anchorage, AK 99530-9998.
Remember that Tillamook Seventh-Day Adventist Church is taking registrations through November 30 for their “Hope for the Holidays” program. The service will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6 at the church. The address is 2610 First Street, in Tillamook. It is planned for community members who are struggling with grief and loss as the holiday season approaches. There will be live music, and inspiring speaker and helpful coping resources. Masks are required. Visit AdventistHealthTillamook.org to register. A live stream will be available at AHTillamook on Facebook for those who are unable to attend in person.
Tillamook Public Utility District (P.U.D.) will host a drive through Holiday Party between 3-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1. Participants should enter through the P.U.D.'s "truckyard gate" on 11th Street in Tillamook. Holiday treats plus give away head lamps are promised. The address is 1115 Pacific Avenue in Tillamook. FOr more information, call 503-842-2535 or go to tpud.org.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (near downtown Cloverdale) will host a 62nd annual bazaar, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. The Alter Society, who prepare months in advance for the fundraiser, have planned a to-go menu, in order to reassign the space previously used for diners for gift basket displays. Shop early for the best selection.
Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) plans a "pack house" of vendors at their Bazaar, also from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can choose from vegetable soup or beef stew for lunch. “Captain Santa” will have candy for the kiddos. His dory boat will be moored under the portico between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. KCC is located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
Don't forget that Cloverdale Sanitary District invites public comments on a proposed $6-9.00 increase for monthly service at public hearings. One is planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8 at the Cloverdale Sanitary District Office, 34540 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. Another is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at the same address.
The Heart of Cartm will host a Trash Bash in May of 2022. Each year of Trash Bash since 1999, a community member has designed the promotional poster. This year is no exception. The winner will be awarded $500. Rules and submission instructions are available online; go to heartofcartm.org for details. The entry deadline is 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 10.
The Library Thrift Store is accepting no donations because they will close for the season the week before Christmas. In the meantime, they’re open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, December 18. The thrift store provides funds for South Tillamook County Library building and grounds. They’ll reopen in March. The Library Thrift Store is located on Brooten Road in Pacific CIty.
Tides of Change (formerly Tillamook Women’s Resource Center) is seeking donations for their holiday store through December 17. Besides a wish list on Amazon, the nonprofit welcomes donations of new toys, ear phones, make up and nail items, perfume or cologne, gift cards (for local food, coffee, clothing etc.) teen items or board games. Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 1902 Second Street, in Tillamook. For more information call 503-842-9486.
Happy birthday this week to: Patrick Benton, Tara Boldy, Zoey Carver, Islande Dillon, Kyleigh Eckhardt, Mark Fitch, Brook Fleming, John Griggs, Karl Hale, Jeff Hancock, Justin Hancock, Kent Hancock, Donna Hopkes, Arial Huddleston, Jeff Hurliman, Melissa Jones, Tony Riske, Jeremy Sisco, Kael Stuart and Nick Troxel.
