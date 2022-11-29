Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Hebo Women’s Book Club met for November at South Tillamook Library last week. Besides myself, attendees included Melanie Merryman, Rachel Pettit, Madlen Silkwoood, Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. We celebrated Melanie’s and Joan’s recent birthdays with bakery cupcakes and potluck finger foods. Rachel led a discussion of our book, “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” a novel by Fiona Davis. It tells two stories centered around the New York Public café Library set eighty years apart with characters from four generations of a family named Lyons. The group agreed that the quick read would make a great break from reality at the beach (or over the coming holiday weekends).

Tillamook Public Utility District will host a drive-thorugh Customer Holiday Party from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1. The event will include a light display and free holiday gifts for customers and kids.

