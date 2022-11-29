Hebo Women’s Book Club met for November at South Tillamook Library last week. Besides myself, attendees included Melanie Merryman, Rachel Pettit, Madlen Silkwoood, Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. We celebrated Melanie’s and Joan’s recent birthdays with bakery cupcakes and potluck finger foods. Rachel led a discussion of our book, “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” a novel by Fiona Davis. It tells two stories centered around the New York Public café Library set eighty years apart with characters from four generations of a family named Lyons. The group agreed that the quick read would make a great break from reality at the beach (or over the coming holiday weekends).
Tillamook Public Utility District will host a drive-thorugh Customer Holiday Party from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1. The event will include a light display and free holiday gifts for customers and kids.
The St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will hold their annual Bazaar from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday, December 3. They’re located a block from U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale via Bridge Street. This “Crown Jewel of Holiday Bazaars” will include many locally handmade items, a quilt raffle, gift baskets, home baked goodies and local jams and jellies, along with their famous polish dogs and sought-after cinnamon rolls. Don’t miss it. For more information, call Sandy at 503-392-4263.
Remember that Kiawanda Community Center will hold a “Christmas Bazaar” from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. also this Saturday. More than thirty vendors are promised, offering local and hand-made goods. Lunch will be available from a cafe at the event. I hear that a visit from Santa is in store at 1:00 p.m. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City.
Tickets are expected to sell out for Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce’ annual Awards Banquet. It will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6 at Kiawanda Community Center, the address is included above. Dinner will be catered by The Grateful Bread. $55 tickets ($100 for 2) may be reserved by calling 503-965-3633 or email to pcnvchamber@gmail.com. Bill Oram, a Nestucca Graduate who was a sports columnist at The Oregonian, will be the guest speaker.
Kathleen Serven’s advisory class at Nestucca High school is Sponsoring a community service project. They’re collecting quarters and clean blankets and towels for Tillamook K9 Rescue. We can bring our coins and towels or blankets marked “Serven Advisory Project” to Nestucca High School between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on school days through Friday, December 16. The address is 34660 Parkway Drive, in Cloverdale.
Tillamook County Library is looking to start up a family story time at our branch. They’re curious which days and times will work for families who would come. Please call David Frost at South Tillamook County Library and make your voice heard. The number is 503-365-6163.
Happy birthday this week to: Patrick Berton, Tara Capps-Boldy, Islande Dillon, Kyleigh Eckhardt, Mark Fitch, Brook Fleming, John Griggs, Karl Hale, Jeff Hancock, Justin Hancock, Kent Hancock, Donna Hopkes, Arial Huddleston, Jeff Hurliman, Reese Johnson, Melissa Jones, Jeremy Sisco, Aiden Smith and Nick Troxel.
