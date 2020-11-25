Happy Thanksgiving, dear readers! I’ve learned, too late, of a handful of take-out Thanksgiving options, but each of them needed more than a day’s notice to prepare turkey and the trimmings for us. I hope that you have a happy celebration, within the parameters required during Covid season. Maybe there will be more options and better notice for the holidays still to come. Pleas contact me, using the information published near my photo in this space, if you know of carryout options specifically Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanza or New Year's Eve.
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites Oregonians to head outside for some fresh air this Friday. OPRD will waive day-use parking fees that day in 25 state parks across Oregon. The parking waiver applies from open to close Nov. 27 at the 25 parks that charge a $5 daily parking fee. A list of parks that require day-use parking permits is available at stateparks.oregon.gov.
“We recognize that being outdoors makes us feel better and is a break from the stresses of 2020,” said director Lisa Sumption. “In this unconventional year, we feel it is especially important to honor this tradition as thanks to Oregonians for supporting us through our toughest times.”
Thanksgiving weekend falls squarely within the Governor’s Two-Week Freeze, Nov. 18 – Dec. 2. Accordingly, OPRD directs people to limit gatherings at parks to six people and two households. This is in addition to longstanding direction to stay local, wear face coverings and maintain a 6’ distance from other visitors.
Remember that Art Accelerated will hold their monthly Art walk on Saturday. The fun free event is planned from 1-3:00 p.m. in downtown Tillamook. Each month a variety of merchants host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. This month's participants include: Roby's Furniture, 1901 Main Avenue, Kristi Lombard Pottery, 115 Main Avenue, #1, Madeline's Vintage Marketplace, 2106 2nd Street, Re-Current 2015 2nd Street, Salty Raven, 1908 2nd Street, and Lucky Bear Soap Company, 1907 2nd Street. Next month's Art Walk is planned for December 19. For more information visit artaccelerated.org.
Tillamook P.U.D. will hold a Drive-through Customer Party from 3-5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 at their office, which is located at the corner of 11th and Pacific Avenue in Tillamook. There will be holiday cookies and a battery back-up LED light for each vehicle, plus presents for the kids, if any are on board.
Speaking of our young people, remember that Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program cannot hold a fundraiser this year and must raise $20,000 to meet increased demand. If you are able to donate, please do. You can do this online at nvbackpackprogram.org/ or mail a check to Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program, P.O. Box 793, Pacific City, OR 97135. Donations are tax deductible; a receipt will be sent by mail.
Bay Shore Family Medicine provides walk-in flu shots from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Mondays. They're located at 38505 Brooten Road. Appointments may be scheduled to received flu shots Tuesday through Friday; call 503-965-6555. There’s also a walk-in flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with a thirty minute late start on Wednesdays) in Tillamook. It's offered at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 211 8th Street. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available at both locations. We’re asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Happy birthday this week to: Megan Craven, Kyleigh Eckhardt, Dillon Fitch, John Griggs, Jerid Inman, Ken Richwine, Aiden Smith, Kimberlyn Streeter, Vance Trent and Stewart Trost.
