Hebo Women’s Book Club met for November last week. Melanie Merryman hosted the Zoom call and Nancy Whitehead led our discussion of “Tightrope” by Nicholas Kristof. Besides the three of us, attendees included Rachel Petit, Madlen Silkwood and Joan Wilke. The best seller was a thought provoking criticism of the U.S. Government policy as it’s impacted the working class since the 1970s. I have not yet read the book, but am anxious to do so.
Last Saturday I attended a first event since the Covid-19 pandemic at Kiawanda Community Center. KCC sponsored a flea market that included more than a dozen safely distanced vendors, wearing facemasks. I found nice cotton fabric selling for $2 a yard for some holiday sewing and half a dozen new in the package stitchery kits for $2 each that I’ll sell for a profit on eBay. It felt good to be out and about again, to find bargains and to chat with neighbors.
Speaking of local gatherings, Bear Creek Artichokes will host a Holiday Party from 12-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20. Free wine tasting is promised.
KCC will host another vendor event when their annual holiday bazaar resumes from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. Attendees can choose from vegetable soup or beef stew for lunch. “Captain Santa” will have candy for the kiddos. His dory boat will be moored under the portico between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Kiawanda Community Center is located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (near downtown Cloverdale) will host a 62nd annual bazaar, also from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. The Alter Society, who prepare months in advance for the fundraiser, have planned a to-go menu, in order to reassign the space previously used for diners for gift basket displays. Shop early for the best selection.
Cloverdale Sanitary District invites public comments on a proposed $6-9.00 increase for monthly service at a public hearing. One is planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8 at the Cloverdale Sanitary District Office, 34540 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. Another is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12 at the same address.
The Library Thrift Store will close for the season the week before Christmas. In the meantime, they’re open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Saturday, December 18. They aren’t accepting any donations at this time. The thrift store provides funds for South Tillamook County Library building and grounds. They’ll reopen in March.
Remember that Tillamook Seventh-Day Adventist Church is taking registrations through November 30 for their “Hope for the Holidays” program. The service will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6 at the church. The address is 2610 First Street, in Tillamook. It is planned for community members who are struggling with grief and loss as the holiday season approaches. There will be live music, and inspiring speaker and helpful coping resources. Masks are required. Visit AdventistHealthTillamook.org to register. A live stream will be available at AHTillamook on Facebook for those who are unable to attend in person.
Tides of Change (formerly Tillamook Women’s Resource Center) is seeking donations for their holiday store through December 17. Besides a wish list on Amazon, the nonprofit welcomes donations of new toys, ear phones, make up and nail items, perfume or cologne, gift cards (for local food, coffee, clothing etc.) teen items or board games. Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 1902 Second Street, in Tillamook. For more information call 503-842-9486.
Happy Thanksgiving dear readers. Happy birthday this week to: Sally Aylsworth, Megan Craven, Dillon Fitch, Jerid Inman, Jesse Peterson, Ken Richwine, Amy Seymour, Aiden Smith, Kimberlyn Streeter, Richard Swanson, Vance Trent, Stewart Trost and James Wilkinson.
