Thanks to Annette Salo for inviting me to the November meeting of Sandlake Grange. I joined Annette along with Cindy Green and Shirley Hill for friendly conversation punctuated by pizza and a fruit tray. Founded in 1873, the Grange is a nonprofit, bipartisan fraternal organization that advocates for rural America and agriculture. They meet at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday, monthly; doors open at 6:30 for potluck finger foods. Everyone is welcome. Their building is rented for $75 a day as a venue for weddings, funerals, family reunions and fundraisers. For more information go to www.orgrange.org or drop in between 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6 or Tuesday, January 3.The address is 21220 Sandlake Road, Cloverdale, OR 97112.

Oregon Coast Bank is accepting donations of cake mix, canned milk, cocoa packets, coffee and tea for South County Food Bank. The deadline is the end of business on Wednesday, November 30. They’re open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The address is 35490 Airport Way in Pacific City.

