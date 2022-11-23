Thanks to Annette Salo for inviting me to the November meeting of Sandlake Grange. I joined Annette along with Cindy Green and Shirley Hill for friendly conversation punctuated by pizza and a fruit tray. Founded in 1873, the Grange is a nonprofit, bipartisan fraternal organization that advocates for rural America and agriculture. They meet at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday, monthly; doors open at 6:30 for potluck finger foods. Everyone is welcome. Their building is rented for $75 a day as a venue for weddings, funerals, family reunions and fundraisers. For more information go to www.orgrange.org or drop in between 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6 or Tuesday, January 3.The address is 21220 Sandlake Road, Cloverdale, OR 97112.
Oregon Coast Bank is accepting donations of cake mix, canned milk, cocoa packets, coffee and tea for South County Food Bank. The deadline is the end of business on Wednesday, November 30. They’re open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The address is 35490 Airport Way in Pacific City.
Kathleen Serven’s advisory class at Nestucca High school is Sponsoring a community service project. They’re collecting quarters and clean blankets and towels for Tillamook K9 Rescue. We can bring our coins and towels or blankets marked “Serven Advisory Project” to Nestucca High School between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on school days. The address is 34660 Parkway Drive, in Cloverdale.
Remember that Kiawanda Community Center will hold a “Christmas Bazaar” from 9:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. More than thirty vendors are promised, offering local and hand-made goods. Lunch will be available from a café at the event. I hear that a visit from Santa is in store at 1 p.m. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will hold their annual Bazaar from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. that same day. They’re located a block from U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale via Bridge Street. This “Crown Jewel of Holiday Bazaars” will include many locally handmade items, a quilt raffle, home baked goodies and local jams and jellies, along with their famous polish dogs and sough after cinnamon rolls. Don’t miss it.
Speaking of marking our December calendars, let’s save the evening of Tuesday, December 6 for Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce’ annual Awards Banquet. It will be held at Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive; dinner will be catered by The Grateful Bread. $55 tickets ($100 for 2) may be reserved by calling 503-965-3633 or email to pcnvchamber@gmail.com. Bill Oram, a Nestucca Graduate who was a sports columnist at The Oregonian, will be the guest speaker.
Tillamook County Library is looking to start up a family story time at our branch. They’re curious which days and times will work for families who would come. Please call David Frost at South Tillamook County Library and make your voice heard. The number is 503-365-6163.
Happy Thanksgiving, dear reader. Happy birthday this week to: Sally Aylsworth, Nancy Bernard, Megan Craven, Dillon Fitch, Robert Griggs, Austin Jordan, Mike Niederer, Jesse Peterson, Ken Richwine, Amy Seymour, Sarah Jo Slavens, Kimberlyn Streeter, Vance Trent, Stewart Trost, Nicole Twigg, Diane Wilkinson, Jame Wilkinson, Krystal Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.