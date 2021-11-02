It was fun to have Trillium Kallio recognize me last week. I was a drive through customer at Antoinette's Kitchen in Tillamook, where she works. I buy the house salad with blue cheese there for my lunch almost every Tuesday. Trillium attended Nestucca High School with my older kids; she lives in Cloverdale, at her dad's old place.
Thanks to Angela Bailey for word that Cloverdale Baptist Church is hosting a Children's Bible Club. The free after school event will include Bible lessons, songs friends, games, crafts and a snack. The fun is planned from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the church which is located at 34465 Bridge Street, in downtown Cloverdale. For adults, there is a Prayer Meeting Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. Sunday services include 10 a.m. Sunday School, 11 a.m. Worship and a 6 p.m. Evening Service. For more information go to
We appreciate Peggy Benson, of Kiawanda Community Center (KCC), writing of their upcoming events. A Flea Market is planned there from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are vendor spots available as we go to press; call 503-965-7900 to reserve a table.
KCC will host a holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 4. She describes having a "full house for that event," perhaps there's a waiting list. For more information call KCC; the phone number is included above. Their address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. Fencepost readers still watch for news regarding the holly Days Bazaar, if it's happening, at Nestucca's K-8 School.
Speedy recovery wishes go out to Cathy Griffin, of Woods. Cathy broke her hip a couple of Fridays back, while on errands in Pacific City. She rested at home over that weekend, but was convinced after driving her husband for a medical appointment in Tillamook that next Monday to have an Xray. The damage required surgery and a short hospital stay. Cathy is recuperating at home.
As our rainy season begins in earnest and tourism wanes, some proverbial belt tightening may be happening at your house. Please remember that Oregon Food Bank food boxes are available at three locations in South County; no proof of income is required. South County Food Pantry operates out of Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church off of Brooten Road in Pacific City. They're open until 6:30 p.m. every other Tuesday. First, third and fifth Tuesdays in November, and second and fourth Tuesdays in December. Pass it on Ministries, located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver, has a Food Bank from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and from 1 p.m. until 3 on Thursdays. Hebo Christian Center located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office, has a food bank the last Saturday of the month.
Speaking of feeding a family frugally, might you consider baking that leftover Halloween pumpkin (in the oven, like a squash) and using the mashed pulp for pumpkin bread? My recipe: Mix 1/2 of a medium pumpkin (about 2 cups), with 3 cups (c.) sugar, 1 c. salad oil, 4 eggs and 2/3 c. of water. Stir in 3 1/2 c. of flour, 2 teaspoons (t.) baking soda 1/2 t. of salt, 1 t. cinnamon, 1 t. nutmeg, optional chopped nuts as desired. Blend well. Pour into a large (or two small) loaf pan. Bake at 350 for an hour or until a toothpick inserted at the center comes out clean. Wrapped in foil, this keep sin the fridge for weeks.
Happy Birthday this week to Kathryn Brunmeier, Aric Cansler, Ashley Caspell, Nichole Caspell, Rob Cook, Jill Ehly, Cindy Green, Bobby Haltiner, Everett Longanecker, Norman Loveland, Brandi Lynn, Julie Spencer, Darreld Summers and Miles Twigg.
