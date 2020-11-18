Thanks to Jo Rack, writing with an update for Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program. She explains that with distance learning in place for South Tillamook County students since March, "the schools have engaged in a downright heroic effort to provide food for the students on weekdays." She added that "72% of the students qualified for free meals and 386 students are receiving weekday food distributed by the school to gathering points close to their homes." Along with the weekday food, the schools have been delivering "weekend food bags" prepared by Nestucca Valley Backpack Program on Fridays. So far, 184 students have requested the weekend food and the numbers continue to grow.
Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program is unable (due to COVID-19) to hold a fundraiser while they are facing the largest numbers served in their 13 years of existence. "We can only expect the needs in our community to grow during this winter", Jo predicts. "If we continue at this level for the duration of the school year, we will need to raise $20,000." If you are able to donate, please do. You can do this online at nvbackpackprogram.org/ or mail a check to Nestucca Valley Backpack Food Program, P.O. Box 793, Pacific City, OR 97135. Donations are tax deductible; a receipt will be sent by mail.
As we go to press, Governor Brown has issued a statewide shut down for two weeks starting Nov. 18. You may wish to verify that businesses are open and events are still happening before you venture out.
Pacific City's Library Thrift Shop, located across Brooten Road from The Grateful Bread Restaurant, has reopened. The well organized space has something for everyone and reasonable prices; proceeds benefit the building and grounds of South Tillamook County Library. Hours are 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, weekly. Since the shop is staffed entirely by volunteers, hours can vary; watch for the "open" sign, posted in view of the parking lot.
It isn't too late to get your flu shot at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). An immunization event is planned from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday November 19. It's sponsored by Tillamook County Community Health Centers and KCC. Their address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Bay Shore Family Medicine also provides walk in flu shots from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Mondays. They're located at 38505 Brooten Road. Appointments may be scheduled to received flu shots Tuesday through Friday; call 503-965-6555.
There is also a walk in flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with a thirty minute late start on Wednesdays) in Tillamook. It's offered at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 211 8th Street. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available at all locations. We are asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Art Accelerated will hold their monthly Art walk on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The fun free event is planned from 1-3:00 p.m. on November 28th in downtown Tillamook. Each month a variety of merchants host local artists in a dynamic and evolving art show. This month's participants include: Roby's Furniture, 1901 Main Avenue, Kristi Lombard Pottery, 115 Main Avenue, #1, Madeline's Vintage Marketplace, 2106 2nd Street, Re-Current 2015 2nd Street, Salty Raven 1908 2nd Street, and Lucky Bear Soap Company, 1907 2nd Street. Next month's Art Walk is planned for December 19. For more information visit artaccelerated.org
Happy birthday this week to: Sally Aylsworth, Nicole Faust, Wally Fitch, Greg Hancock, Mike Niederer, Jesse Peterson, Leo Slavens, Sarah Jo Slavens, Richard Swanson, Jackson Watters, Diane Wilkinson and James Wilkinson.
