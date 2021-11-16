Tillamook County Library announced last week that the Board of Commissioners voted recently to reopen County offices. This means that there are no longer time restrictions for library patrons. Before last week, use was limited to fifteen minutes per patron, per visit. For more information, call the main branch of Tillamook County Library, 503-842-4792.
Don’t forget that Nesko Women's Club will meet for November at 11:45 on Friday the 19th at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) which is located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Diane Hovland will provide a program about Meals On Wheels. Each person is invited to donate canned food, if it isn’t a hardship. Lunch will be catered. Questions about the lunch? Call Julie, 503-863-9307. Other questions? Call Joani, 503-801-5166.
Remember that Food Roots Pie Night has gone virtual for Thanksgiving! Each of us can visit the online fundraiser to order Thanksgiving pies between through November 20th; go to www.foodrootsnw.org
. In the spirit of an auction fundraiser, prices are higher to allow Food Roots to benefit from the generosity of our community. Pies will range from about $30.00 to just under $200.00. The pies will be available for pick up on Wednesday, November 24 at the Food Roots Farm to Table Store, 113 Main Avenue, Tillamook. For more information, call Food Roots, 503-815-2800.
Tillamook Seventh-Day Adventist Church is taking registrations through November 30 for their “Hope for the Holidays” program. The service will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6 at the church. The address is 2610 First Street, in Tillamook. It is planned for community members who are struggling with grief and loss as the holiday season approaches. There will be live music, and inspiring speaker and helpful coping resources. Masks are required. Visit AdventistHealthTillamook.org to register. A live stream will be available at AHTillamook on Facebook for those who are unable to attend in person.
Let’s mark our calendars for Saturday December 4th to visit Kiawanda Community Center (located in Pacific City) and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (near downtown Cloverdale) for holiday bazaars. More details will be provided as the events draw closer.
Tillamook County Master Gardeners are taking applications through December 15 for their training series. Online lectures and weekly Zoom meet-ups will run January through March, 2022. The cost is $100; scholarships are available. To apply online go to beav.es/UMA. The series would make a lovely gift for a plant lover on your list.
Tides of Change (formerly Tillamook Women’s Resource Center) is seeking donations for their holiday store through December 17. Besides a wish list on Amazon, the nonprofit welcomes donations of new toys, ear phones, make up and nail items, perfume or cologne, gift cards (for local food, coffee, clothing etc.) teen items or board games. Donations may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 1902 Second Street, in Tillamook. For more information call 503-842-9486.
Happy birthday this week to: William Beachy, Nicole Faust, Wally Fitch, Greg Hancock, Laura Krueger, Julie Love, Mike Niederer, Olivia Rodriguez, Leo Slavens, Sarah Slavens, Mike Trent, Braedan Trost, Nicole Twigg, Lindsey Upright, Jackson Watters and Diane Wilkinson.
