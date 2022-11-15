I apologize for forgetting last week to mention my Halloween Day trip to Pacific Coast Candy. They’re located at 34950 Brooten Road in Pacific City. It was my first visit to the sweet spot, and I’ll be back. Selected were more than a pound of delightfully fresh pieces of salt water taffy, in Halloween colors of course, for my trick or treaters. Each piece was wrapped in waxed paper and twisted on the ends, just like we would expect. The candy was a real hit with my visitors on our stormy Halloween night.

Thanks to Merrily Ario for word that that Nesko Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Nancy Horning of Lucky Beach Boutique will present the program which will include a fashion show. Nesko , which supports many good causes in South Tillamook County, is open to any woman residing in the region. For reservations call Cathy at 541-622-3104.

