I apologize for forgetting last week to mention my Halloween Day trip to Pacific Coast Candy. They’re located at 34950 Brooten Road in Pacific City. It was my first visit to the sweet spot, and I’ll be back. Selected were more than a pound of delightfully fresh pieces of salt water taffy, in Halloween colors of course, for my trick or treaters. Each piece was wrapped in waxed paper and twisted on the ends, just like we would expect. The candy was a real hit with my visitors on our stormy Halloween night.
Thanks to Merrily Ario for word that that Nesko Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Nancy Horning of Lucky Beach Boutique will present the program which will include a fashion show. Nesko , which supports many good causes in South Tillamook County, is open to any woman residing in the region. For reservations call Cathy at 541-622-3104.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center will offer a virtual Question, Persuade, & Refer (QPR) Gatekeeper training from 10:00 until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30. QPR is a community mental health intervention that was listed on a National Registry of Evidence Based Programs and Practices as effective in reducing suicides in communities where the strategies are taught. There is no charge for residents who reside or work in Tillamook County; registration will be limited to twenty students. For more information or to register, call Janean, 503-842-8201, extension 270.
We appreciate Peggy Benson, of KCC writing with news of their upcoming “Christmas Bazaar” planned from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. More than thirty vendors are promised, offering local and hand made goods. Lunch will be available from a café at the event. I hear that a visit from Santa is in store at 1:00 p.m. The address is included above.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church will hold their annual Bazaar from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3 which is located a block from U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale via Bridge Street. This “Crown Jewel of Holiday Bazaars” will include many locally handmade items, a quilt raffle, home baked goodies and local jams and jellies, along with their famous polish dogs and sought after cinnamon rolls. Don’t miss it.
Speaking of marking our December calendars, let’s save the evening of Tuesday, December 6 for Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce’ annual Awards Banquet. It will be held at Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive; dinner will be catered by The Grateful Bread. $55 tickets ($100 for 2) may be reserved by calling 503-965-3633 or email to pcnvchamber@gmail.com. Bill Oram, a Nestucca Graduate who was a sports columnist at The Oregonian, will be the guest speaker.
Happy birthday this week to: William Beachy, Sawyer Corey, Nicole Faust, Wally Fitch, Noel Fry, Greg Hancock, Laura Krueger, Julie Love, Olivia Rodriguez, Rob Seymour, Janice Simnitt, Leo Slavens, Mike Trent, Braedan Trost, Lindsey Upright and Jackson Watters.
