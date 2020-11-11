Happy Veteran’s Day, dear readers.
Thanks to Teresa Smith, with Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club, for word that they’re accepting donations for their 2020 Christmas Basket program. There is an account in their name at Oregon Coast Bank, or donors may mail a check using an envelope available there. Oregon Coast Bank is located on Brooten Road, south of the flashing light, in Pacific City.
She explained that Nestucca Valley Lions will provide holiday dinners and gifts for children in needy households in time for Christmas. To qualify, households (including lone adults, couples and families with children) must reside in South Tillamook County (within Nestucca Valley School District boundaries) and email a request by November 17. Send emails to nestucavalleylions@gmail.com. If you don’t have access to the internet, please telephone me (my number is published near my photo in this space) and I will assist in getting your household connected.
Is your brain full of forest facts? Do you love trivia? Join Tillamook Forest Center for Trivia Night via Zoom. Share an hour playing a pub style trivia game hosted by a Tillamook Forest Center Interpretive Naturalist. Meet new people on your team, and show off what you know. Best of all, it’s from the comfort of your own home. There’s a round planned from 7 until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17. Cost is $5. Register at https://odf.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrc-urqDMqGd1-PmGaRf3zbIUbHbHr1dGa
It isn’t too late to get your flu shot at Kiawanda Community Center (KCC). An immunization event is planned from 9 a.m. until noon on Thursday November 19. It’s sponsored by Tillamook County Community Health Centers and KCC. Their address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. Bay Shore Family Medicine also provides walk in flu shots from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Mondays. They’re located at 38505 Brooten Road. Appointments may be scheduled to received flu shots Tuesday through Friday; call 503-965-6555.
There is also a walk in flu shot clinic weekdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon and from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. (with a thirty minute late start on Wednesdays) in Tillamook. It's offered at Tillamook County Community Health Center, 211 8th Street. Flu and pneumonia vaccines will be available at all locations. We are asked to wear masks and bring our insurance cards if we have them. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.
Don't forget that Tillamook Family Counseling Center (T.F.C.C.) is offering an ongoing COVID-19 support group that is free to residents countywide and accessible online.The sessions are held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Thursdays weekly, and will continue indefinitely. Call T.F.C.C. at 503-842-8201 to be connected with log-in instructions. Zoom can be accessed online or by telephone, with or without video calling; data rates may apply depending on your telephone plan.
Happy birthday this week to: William Beachy, Jennifer Fitch, Noel Fry, Eleanor Higdon, Anita Ihnat, Laura Krueger, Julie Love, Melanie Merryman, Olivia Rodriguez, Rob Seymour, Don Swirtz, Mike Trent, Braedan Trost and Lindsey Upright.
