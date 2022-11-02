Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce will meet at noon on Tuesday, November 1 at Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive. In addition to the usual updates from local and state officials and member moments, we’ll hear from Terre Cooper, the Director of the Economic Development Council of Tillamook County. She’ll explain the proposed “Business License Program” for unincorporated Tillamook County. Tillamook County is proposing a business license requirement for all businesses operating in unincorporated areas of Tillamook County. (C Corporations, LLCs, S Corporations, and sole proprietors.) Even if you are licensed in another county or city and are doing work or business in unincorporated Tillamook County, you will be required to obtain a business license in our county.
The county plans two public hearings before the end of the year with a goal of implementing the license program January 1, 2023. Ms. Cooper will explain the history of the license program development, review by legal counsel and the fee structure, including the proposed use of funds generated.
Remember that Tillamook County Fairgrounds will host a “Stand Down” for veterans from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 3. Helping organizations in the community will be on hand to offer everything from connection with housing help, food bank access, and free clothing to emergency pet care. The event is free. The fairgrounds are located east of downtown TIllamook on Third Street.
We appreciate word from Zac Braun that Nestucca Valley School District has a “surf program,” open to middle schoolers to start. Did you know? They need additional equipment to make a go of it. They need: wetsuits of all sizes, boots. gloves, hoods, and any other neoprene goodness.” They could also use “pads and helmets, and one or two more soft top long boards in decent condition.” They do not need surfboard leashes. Items may be delivered to the Nestucca K-8 school, in care of Zac.
Pacific City Transfer Station resumed winter hours on October 1. This means that there are no Sunday hours at the facility which accepts garbage, yard debris and recycling and is located on Brooten Road in Pacific City. They are open from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Monday, weekly.
Tillamook County Public Health provides a free and anonymous Harm Reduction Syringe Exchange. Safe injection supplies, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits, along with referrals to resources are all on offer. The event is held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays, monthly at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center. The address is 1105 Ivy Avenue in Tillamook.
The event also happens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on second Wednesdays at our own Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. The service is offered on fourth Wednesdays at the Upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
Happy birthday this week to: Kathryn Brunmeier, Ashley Caspell, Nichole Caspell, Rob Cook, Cindy Green, Bobby Haltiner, Randy Haltiner, Norman Loveland, Kycie Richwine, Julie Spencer, Miles Twigg and Bradley Zeller.
