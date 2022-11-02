Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce will meet at noon on Tuesday, November 1 at  Kiawanda Community Center in Pacific City. The address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive. In addition to the usual updates from local and state officials and member moments, we’ll hear from Terre Cooper, the Director of the Economic Development Council of Tillamook County. She’ll explain the proposed “Business License Program” for unincorporated Tillamook County. Tillamook County is proposing a business license requirement for all businesses operating in unincorporated areas of Tillamook County.  (C Corporations, LLCs, S Corporations, and sole proprietors.) Even if you are licensed in another county or city and are doing work or business in unincorporated Tillamook County, you will be required to obtain a business license in our county.

The county plans two public hearings before the end of the year with a goal of implementing the license program January 1, 2023.  Ms. Cooper will explain the history of the license program development, review by legal counsel and the fee structure, including the proposed use of funds generated.

