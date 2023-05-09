I was driving an unfamiliar car last week, for work, and had an adventure in North County. I parked near the driveway of a client’s home to make a quick delivery of needed items at the doorstep while the car was running. The door locked with the car running; my face was red, for sure. I walked to the Fire Hall in Nehalem, to ask for help. Thanks to a uniformed officer there, Jesse Walsh, for meeting me back at the car where I was able to gain access. What would we do without our men and women in uniforms of all kinds? I am grateful.

Congratulations to Nestucca High School’s Speech team who emerged from a State Tournament in Monmouth last weekend as District Champions. Hats off to them. We appreciate Melanie Merryman providing word that Lionel Brown was a finalist in Extemporaneous Interpretation at the event.

