I was driving an unfamiliar car last week, for work, and had an adventure in North County. I parked near the driveway of a client’s home to make a quick delivery of needed items at the doorstep while the car was running. The door locked with the car running; my face was red, for sure. I walked to the Fire Hall in Nehalem, to ask for help. Thanks to a uniformed officer there, Jesse Walsh, for meeting me back at the car where I was able to gain access. What would we do without our men and women in uniforms of all kinds? I am grateful.
Congratulations to Nestucca High School’s Speech team who emerged from a State Tournament in Monmouth last weekend as District Champions. Hats off to them. We appreciate Melanie Merryman providing word that Lionel Brown was a finalist in Extemporaneous Interpretation at the event.
A free and anonymous “Harm Reduction Needle Exchange” is planned from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 at our own Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. The service is offered at the same time on first and third Wednesdays at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center parking lot, 1105 Ivy in Tillamook and on fourth Wednesdays at the Upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
Let’s be on the lookout for a missing table, shelf unit and set of lawn furniture that were not part of the free offerings at an ongoing outdoor sale at the former gas station in downtown Hebo. Please return them at your earliest convenience.
Lincoln City Audubon is sponsoring a bird-spotting hike at the Sitka Sedge Natural area starting at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 13. Falling on the day before Mother’s Day, this outing might be just the thing to mark the occasion with your mom (or your kids. Participants, dressed for the weather and in hiking shoes, will meet at the parking lot at noon sharp. A “picnic” is planned, but details aren’t provided. Perhaps participants should bring a sack lunch.
It’s been fun this spring, for the first time ever, to be gardening in one third of a garden bed plot in Pacific City. My roommate Leo and I are splitting one of South Tillamook County Library’s garden plots for the season. My third of the bed was weeded and rejuvenated with two bags of quality spoil some weeks ago. I planted kale and peas to start with, alongside carrots and rhubarb that are already established in the space. This week I added another trio of garden starts- zucchini squash, yellow summer squash and pumpkins! It will be fun to watch the plants grow in a space where I don’t need to worry about bear, deer, rabbits or the neighbor’s chickens mowing the lot down. I’ll keep you posted on the garden’s progress.
Happy Mother’s Day dear reader, on Sunday. Happy birthday this week to: Branson Bennett, Ryan Benton, Olivia Corey, Cooper Fitch, Ruby Fry-Matson, Brooke Hagerty, Tamsyn Hurliman, Keith Marshal, II, Kathy McKillip, Joey Munsell, Joanna Simnitt, Jackie Wilkinson and Cera Woods.
