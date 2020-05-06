Thanks to Nancy Whitehead for writing with word that HeboLane Little Library is open to all. It’s located just a block off U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo, on South Hebo Lane. Coming from either direction, you turn onto South Hebo Lane, which is on the same side of the highway as the Hebo Post Office. We’re each invited to take a book, and to leave a book (if we can). They appreciate donations of books for all ages, kids’ activity books, art supplies, paper, puzzles, and games. Please go ‘check out’ this Little Library.
If six weeks of social isolation has you feeling lonely, you might consider taking on a pen pal. Oregon Humanities has launched a “Dear Stranger” program. Here is how it works: Write a letter; address it “Dear Stranger.” Fill a page or two, more if you feel inspired. Feel free to include a photo, a drawing or a recipe—anything that will fit in an envelope.
Write your response to one of the following questions:
• What are you keeping in mind or holding in your heart during upcoming city, state, and national elections? Or
• What have you learned from the response to COVID-19? Has your understanding of the values your community holds or the systems that support it changed?
Visit oregonhumanities.org to print, complete and sign a required release form. If you don’t have access to a printer, there is an online option. Mail your letter and signed release form to Dear Stranger c/o Oregon Humanities, 921 S.W. Washington St., #150, Portland, Oregon 97205
I’ve verified that a takeout menu is being served at the following local restaurants: Bear Creek Artichokes, located in Hemlock, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
In Pacific City: Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, is open from 2- 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, is open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 11-9 on Friday, from 12-9 on Saturday and from 12-8 on Sunday. Oar House, 503-965-2000, is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, is open from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12 -9 p.m. on Sunday. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 is open from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily.
In Neskowin: Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. They also serve Tillamook ice cream from “The Village Scoop,” a food cart in the parking lot. It’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Neskowin Trading Company, 503-392-3035 offers a $9.95 dinner on Mondays and Thursdays. Call by noon, pick up after 4 p.m. I was unable to verify that Megpie’s Bakery is open. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley School District is delivering meals to anyone aged 1 through 18 who lives within Nestucca Valley School District boundaries. Find them on Facebook or visit nestucca.k12.or.us/hs/index.html 1to sign up. Readers who live outside Nestucca Valley should contact their own School District, Food Bank or Senior Meal Site, for assistance with groceries.
Happy birthday this week to: Branson Bennett, Lorae Cunningham, Hannah Eckhardt, Cooper Fitch, Ruby Fry-Matson, Joey Munsell, Scarlett Hanson, Josh Inman, Kathy McKillip, Kindra McKillip, Joy Schildan, JoAnna SImnitt, Zoie Thurman and Jackie Wilkinson.
