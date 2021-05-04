May launches "Care-a-thon," a nearly month-long fundraiser for Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE). It's similar to their annual Bowl-a-thon of years gone by in that teams work together and gather sponsors. But this year, instead of a one-day event, a walk-a-thon is planned from now through May 26. Register yourself or a team to walk or run at www.careinc.org. For more information, call 503-842-5261.
Head Start and Early Head Start are recruiting for fall. Programs exist for birth through age five at no cost to qualifying families. Families and teachers work together to promote learning and good health for our little ones. For more information go to nworheadstart.org
Is a youngster in your orbit turning five years old before September 1? Nestucca Valley School District will want to enroll them in kindergarten this fall. Call Nestucca Valley Elementary, 503-392-3194 for more information.
Remember that the Library Thrift Store, located across from Grateful Bread Bakery on Brooten Road in Pacific City, is open for business. The hours recently changed to 11:00 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Sellable donations are accepted during open hours, subject to visual inspection. Proceeds from the well organized and reasonably priced venture benefit South Tillamook County Library's building and grounds.
South Tillamook County has three food banks that offer food boxes to those in need. South County Food Pantry is open from 12:30-6:00 p.m. on May 4 and May 18. It's located in Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church on Brooten Road in Pacific City. Pass it on Ministries is open from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Thursdays. It's located on Bunn Creek Road in Beaver. Hebo Christian Center is open from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29. It's located across U.S. Highway 101 from Hebo Post Office.
Thanks to Terri Allen, for word that she's planning a "shower of birthday cards" for her mom. Ginger Harlow Allen recently moved to Tillamook and turns 91 this week. You can send a card to Ginger Allen, 6630 Alderbrook Road, Tillamook, Oregon 97141.
Speaking of our moms, Mother's Day is Sunday, May 9. Happy Mother's Day to my mom, Margie Park, reading the Headlight Herald in Boardman. And Happy Mother's Day to each of us my dear readers.
Happy birthday this week to: Ginger Allen, Branson Bennett, Hannah Eckhardt, Emily Hancock, Josh Inman, Brody Kellow, Kindra McKillip, Mark Simnitt, Zoie Thurman and Rex Wheeler.
