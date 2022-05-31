A Free Family Fishing Day is planned from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday June 4. Highlights include a fishing contest with prizes for ages 4-14. Fishing poles, reels, bait, and fishing lessons are available at the event, by request. The Free Fishing Day takes place at Hebo Lake, off of State Route 22 in Hebo.
Thanks to Melanie Merryman for word that there are garden plots available at the South Tillamook County Library’s community garden. They cost $40 for the season. For more information or to arrange for payment contact Melanie. Her telephone is 503-812-0981 or email texegon@yahoo.com
Clover’s Day details have reached our Fencepost in-box. The event will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 2 along U.S. Highway 101 in downtown Cloverdale. Live music from the Perry Gerber Band will serenade the festivities which include: a vendor’s fair, a cruise-in, a petting zoo, face painting, ice cream, “and more”. Staging for the parade begins at 10:00 a.m. at Nestucca High School, 34660 Parkway Drive, Cloverdale. The parade begins at 11:00 a.m. It descends Parkway drive onto Highway 101 at the flashing yellow light at 11 a.m. then north to Brook Street to circle through town a second time, finishing at the high school.
Tillamook County Public Health provides a free and anonymous Harm Reduction Syringe Exchange. Safe injection supplies, wound care supplies, Naloxone training and kits, along with referrals to resources are all on offer. The event is held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on first and third Wednesdays, monthly at Ivy Avenue Wellness Center. The address is 1105 Ivy Avenue in Tillamook.
The event also happens from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on second Wednesdays at our own Hebo Fire Hall. The address is 30710 U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo. (The mailing address is Cloverdale with a 97112 zip code. Online directions may call for Hebo’s zip code which is 97122.) The service is offered on fourth Wednesdays at the Upper parking lot of North County Food Bank, 278 Rowe Street in Wheeler.
Don’t forget that Neskowin Farmer’s Market has reopened for the season. The weekly event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City Farmer’s Market is slated to reopen June 5; while details remain unpublished, we’ll assume the specifics are unchanged from previous seasons. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays.
It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, a neighbor to my North, will celebrate 100 years this summer. Their Centennial Committee seeks pictures and stories in order to document the history of the sweet little church. To contribute, call Karen Peterson, 503-801-4427 or email fritzimax7@gmail.com.
Happy birthday this week to: David Bankston, Aleesha Baumgartner, Michelle Brock, Bill Chance, Amani Cunningham, Dan Daggett, Monica Dorning, Richard Heathershaw, Maverick Josi, Kari Kellow, Judy Kiser, Robbie Ledbetter, Cindy McKillip, Ryan McKillip, Troy Schildan, Isaiah Shores, Blake Slavens, Jill Slavens, Mike Streeter, Addison Trent, Kylee Wagner, Tami Whiteman, Mandy Wickham, Andrea Williams and Tyler Zeller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.