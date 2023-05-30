We appreciate hearing from Wally Nelson, of Hebo, about TAPA’s next production. Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts will perform “The Gin Game,” written by D. L. Coburn; it won a Pulitzer Prize in 1978. The play will be directed by Robert Buckingham. Weekend performances happen June 16-July 2. Friday and Saturday night shows start at 7:00 p.m. with matiness on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Doors open half an hour prior to show time at the Barn Community Playhouse. The venue is located at the corner of 12th Street and Ivy Avenue at the southern end of downtown Tillamook. For tickets visit TAPA’s website or call 503-812-0275.

Remember that Storytime at the South Tillamook County Library is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.

