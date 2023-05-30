We appreciate hearing from Wally Nelson, of Hebo, about TAPA’s next production. Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts will perform “The Gin Game,” written by D. L. Coburn; it won a Pulitzer Prize in 1978. The play will be directed by Robert Buckingham. Weekend performances happen June 16-July 2. Friday and Saturday night shows start at 7:00 p.m. with matiness on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Doors open half an hour prior to show time at the Barn Community Playhouse. The venue is located at the corner of 12th Street and Ivy Avenue at the southern end of downtown Tillamook. For tickets visit TAPA’s website or call 503-812-0275.
Remember that Storytime at the South Tillamook County Library is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Don’t forget the monthly meeting of the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce. A lunch meeting, it’s slated for noon on Tuesday, June 6 at the Pelican Pub which is located adjacent to Tillamook County’s parking lot on Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. The program will include the introduction of Brooke Anderson, Tillamook County Rodeo Queen. Sarah Absher, Director of Community Development, will address the crowd regarding the status of vacation rentals throughout South County.
We should save calendar space on Saturday, June 10 to attend the Blessing of the Fleet event on the Beach adjacent to the Tillamook County parking lot in Pacific City. It’s sponsored by Pacific City Dorman’s Association and scheduled for noon.
Bay City Arts Center will hold a breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. through noon on Sunday, June 18 (which is Father’s Day!) at the center. The address is 5680 A Street in Bay City. Called an “Artful Breakfast,” the event offers all we can eat beans, eggs, fruit, pancakes and salsa with coffee or tea to wash it all down. I hear that it’s great food, cooked by great people, for a great cause. For more information, call 503-377-9620.
Vendor applications are being accepted for Clover’s Day. Vendor hours are 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Friday, July 1. Vendor space will be assigned in the order that applications are received and will be accepted through June 30. Paper applications are available at The Rusty Cow Antique Store in Cloverdale. For more information, call John at 503-812-6035.
Thanks to Briar Smith, Executive Director at Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity, for word that they need volunteers to provide labor on two home builds in progress. No experience is necessary, but any skills you do have will be put to good use. Please contact the Building Coordinator by telephone, 503-377-0204, or email rrempel@tillamookhabitat.org to express your interest.
Happy birthday this week to: Aleesha Baumgartner, Michelle Brock, Bill Chance, Dan Daggett, Monica Dorning, Richard Heathershaw, Bristol Hopkes, Bill Howard, Maverick Josi, Kari Kellow, Judy Kiser, Robbie Ledbetter, Cindy McKillip, Ryan McKillip, Blake Slavens, Jill Slavens, Addison Trent, Jace Troxel, Brynlee Upright, Kylee Wagner, Tami Whiteman, Mandy Wickham and Nikolas Zeller.
