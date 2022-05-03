Hebo Women’s Book Club met for April, via Zoom, last week. Melanie Merryman hosted the meeting and Rachel Pettit led our discussion of “The Bird King” by G. Willow Wilson. The novel is historical fiction set on the island of Granada at the time of the Inquisition. The group, which included JOan Wilke, unanimously praised the fun read which includes elements of magic realism. As we go to press, I am two discs from the end of the piece via audiobook; I wish it wouldn’t end.
Let’s plan trips this coming weekend that accommodate planned bridge work on Little Nestucca River Highway. It will be closed Friday, May 6 through, Monday, May 9. The project is planned at milepost 3. State route 22 may be a good alternative route; it runs from downtown Hebo to Valley Junction and feeds into Little Nestucca River Road at Dolph.
Remember that the debut performance of Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) “On Golden Pond,” happens this Friday night, at 7:00 p.m. on May 6 (with complimentary food and a beverage for ticket holders that night.) The venue is Barn Community Playhouse (near Les Schwab at the south end of Tillamook). Additional performances will be held weekends through May 22. Friday and Saturday show times are scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Sunday matiness for 2:00 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.
Speaking of community theater, Nestucca High School will perform their spring musical later this month. Let’s mark our calendars for “Li’l Abner” at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, or 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. Reserved and General Admission seats can be preordered by telephone; call 503-392-3194, extension 230.
Congratulations to Nestucca High School “Speechies,” Brooklyn G. (performing “Informative”), Kaitlyn O. (performing “Poetry” and Lionel B. (performing “Impromptu”) for reaching semifinals at State competition recently. Coach Kathleen Serven has high praise for the entire team who “came back [after Covid} basically as beginners, to [send] five to State with three breaking semis.” We can’t wait to follow their progress again next year.
Thanks to LeEtte Ford Duncan for word that Pacific City Post Office is no longer accepting packages for U.P.S. We appreciate knowing that such parcels can be dropped off at Chester’s Hometown Market, the grocery store at the north end of Brooten Road in Pacific City.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club is taking orders for the Community Calendar. Community calendars contain birthdays and anniversaries of those who purchase a copy and they’re marked with community events. The price is $10.00 each. If you’d like to sign up for a a copy, or to advertise, e-mail nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com
Happy Mother’s Day dear readers. Happy birthday this week to: Lorae Cunningham, Darlene Eckhardt, Hannah Eckhardt, Bobbi Fry, Emily Hancock, Josh Inman, Brody Kellow, Kindra KcKillip, Ruby Fry-Matson, Mark Simnitt, Zoie Thurman, Rex Wheeler and Ruth Woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.