Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced last week that people who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors, in most public settings where vaccination status is checked. In addition, they explained that mask requirements no longer apply to anyone who is outdoors. In public settings where vaccination status is not checked, masks will still be required. Businesses and venue operators remain free to establish their own, more restrictive policies regarding mask usage.
OHA recommends that individuals continue to wear a mask or face covering in crowded areas and large gatherings (such as sporting events), and to maintain physical distance as much as possible. OHA urges unvaccinated individuals and those at risk for complications to wear masks in these settings.
Did you accumulate a balance owing on your Tillamook P.U.D. (electric) bill over the winter? Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE) has funds set aside to assist qualifying families. They also have rental relief for households effected by COVID. They’re located at 2310 First Street in Tillamook; office hours are 9-3, Monday through Thursday. Call 503-842-5261.
If outstanding fines have kept you from borrowing library materials, you’re in luck. Tillamook County Library has removed fines going back to January of 2019. Fees for damaged or lost items will still be assessed, so you won’t want to keep a borrowed item forever. South Tillamook County Library is located off of Brooten Road on Campt Street in Pacific City. Business hours are posted on the door and online.
Our own Neskowin, Nestucca, Sandlake Watersheds Council is sponsoring a virtual film screening with Filmmaker Sarah Koenigsberg and a team of expert panelists. The movie is titled “Beaver Believers;” it’s the urgent yet whimsical story, according to my source, of an unlikely cadre of activists who share the vision of restoring the North American Beaver.
The family friendly fundraiser is slated for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. For tickets (starting at $6.00 each), go to www.thebeaverbelievers.com/beaverstate
Beaver State — The Beaver Believers
Join us for a private screening hosted by our beaver state watershed councils.
.
Remember that the local Chamber of Commerce has set a goal to raise $3,500.00 by July 1 to cover a July 4th fireworks display and to provide some cleanup and advertising. Our help is needed. Please send donations to PO Box 1078, Pacific City, Oregon 97135.
This weekend is last call for the Art Accelerated show hanging at Tillamook Pioneer Museum, located at 2nd Street and Pacific Avenues in Tillamook. The show is free during Museum hours which are posted online.
Happy birthday this week to: David Bankston, Aleesha Baumgartner, Michelle Brock, Bill Chance, Amani Cunningham, Dan Daggett, Monica Dorning, Richard Heathershaw, Maverick Josi, Kari Kellow, Judy Kiser, Robbie Ledbetter, Cindy McKillip, Ryan McKillip, Troy Schildan, Isaiah Shores, Blake Slavens, Jill Slavens, Mike Streeter, Addison Trent, Kylee Wagner, Tami Whiteman, Mandy Wickham, Andrea Williams and Tyler Zeller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.