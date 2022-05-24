Tillamook’s Economic Development Council and the TBCC Small Business Development Center will host a free dinner and workshop from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1. The curriculum teaches small businesses how to use social media to “maximize exposure, drive sales and increase their revenue.” The program will be presented by Holly Marsh Mueller, business owner, web designer... and social media instructor. The event will be hosted by E.D.C. of Tillamook County at 4506 Third Street in Tillamook.
The North Coast Chamber Orchestra will perform two classical concerts next weekend, their last of the season. The first is planned for 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3 at St. Catherine’s Episcopal Church, 36335 U.S. Highway 101 in Nehalem. This indoor venue will require proof of Covid vaccination. The second is slated for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 at Camp Kiwanilong, 595 S.W. Ridge Road, Warrenton). The outdoor venue will not require proof of vaccination. Admission to either concert is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children under 12 with adult supervision.
Tillamook downtown will host a “Sip and Shop” event from 5:00-7:00 p.m. the evening of Friday, June 3. Each participating business will serve an adult beverage and offer sales or special offers exclusive for the event. The event happens on the second Friday, monthly.
Tillamook Family Counseling Center (TFCC) is seeking to expand their Board of Directors. Someone from South TIllamook County with a heart for Behavioral Health would make a good addition to the dedicated group. “A person who has a background as a CPA or bookkeeper, would be an especially good fit,” according to TFCC Executive Director, Frank Hanna Williams. The volunteer group meets monthly via Zoom. Contact Sue Vincent at 503-842-8201, extension 210 to express your interest in the position.
Remember that Burkhardt Gallery will hold a trio of art classes to be held at the gallery on Sundays in early summer. “Block Printing” is planned for June 12, “Natural Printing” for June 26 and “Suminagashi” (Japanese paper marbling) for July 10. Each will run from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and costs $45. The address is 34395 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale, near the intersection of the highway with Bridge Street. For more information, Covid protocols, a materials list, registration or to pay by credit card, call Marilyn Burkhardt, 503-354-7198.
Don’t forget that Neskowin Farmer’s Market has reopened for the season. The weekly event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City Farmer’s Market is slated to reopen June 5; while details remain unpublished, we’ll assume the specifics are unchanged from previous seasons. Pacific City’s Farmer’s Market is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. weekly on Sundays. It’s located in the parking lot of South Tillamook County library near the intersection of Brooten Road and Camp Street in Pacific City.
Our hearts go out to all who mourn the loss of Destanee Baumgartner who grew up in Hebo. Destanee graduated with Nestucca High School’s class of 2015 and was employed at Tillamook Regional Medical Center. A celebration of life is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at Nestucca High School gymnasium.
Happy birthday this week to: Nakiya Ayers, Kathy Bailey, Briauna Benton, Natalie Blackburn, Ian Galloway, Dave Gordon, June Heathershaw, Bristol Hopkes, Bill Howard, Nolan Kellow, Bill Kiser, Ben Owens, Tyler Peterson, Kay Saddler, John Shores, Brian Traxler, Jace Troxel, Brynlee Upright, Don Watters Jr., Brinley Whiteman and Bill Wilkinson.
