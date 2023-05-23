Have you ever heard of “Plogging?” The invented verb takes a “p” from “pick up” and an “l” from “litter” an replaces the “j” in “jogging.” That being said, I bet you can guess what “plawking” is. I learned of these terms for litter jogs or walks (which I’ve taken for decades on Condor Bridge Road, Gist Road or our beaches) through mail from my son in Chicago. His neighborhood association publishes a little newsletter, and half a page was devoted to promoting the idea. With the worst of the rainy season behind us, and calling it by its new name, maybe we’ll meet on the beach with litterbags in hand one day soon.
A mini “Multi Modular Screening Fair” has been created for South County youngsters aged 3-6, a partnership between Adventist Health and Nestucca Valley School District. Children will receive free health screenings, including a well-child check-up, hearing, vision, speech, child development, behavior assessment and immunizations.
The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 at Nestucca Valley Early Learning Center (NVELC). In past years, drop-ins have been welcome, but five phone calls involving three different phone mazes haven’t revealed whether that’s the case this year. If there’s a 3–6-year-old in your orbit who would benefit, and you don’t have an appointment, perhaps you can drop in to see if there’s availability. NVELC shares a parking lot with the Hebo Fire Hall off U.S. Highway 101 in Hebo.
Remember that Storytime at the South Tillamook County Library is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Speaking of marking our calendars, let’s make time at noon on Tuesday. June 6, to attend the monthly Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber Meeting. The Chamber of Commerce meets for lunch at the Pelican Pub which is located adjacent to Tillamook County’s parking lot on Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City.
June’s program will include the introduction of Brooke Anderson, Tillamook County Rodeo Queen. Sarah Absher, Director of Community Development will address the crowd regarding the status of vacation rentals throughout South County.
We should save calendar space on Saturday, June 10 to attend the Blessing of the Fleet event on the Beach adjacent to the Tillamook County parking lot in Pacific City. It’s sponsored by Pacific City Doryman’s Association and scheduled for noon.
Vendor applications are being accepted for Clover’s Day. Vendor hours are 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1. Vendor space will be assigned in the order that applications are received and will be accepted through June 30. Paper applications are available at The Rusty Cow Antique Store in Cloverdale. For more information, call John- 503-812-6035.
Happy birthday this week to: Briauna Benton, Natalie Blackburn, Freedom Capps, Keith Carver, Ian Galloway, Dave Gordon, June Heathershaw, Nolan Kellow, Bill Kiser, Ben Owens, Tyler Peterson, Kay Saddler, John Shores Holly Sigman, Don Watters, Jr., Harlow Watters, Brinley Whiteman and Bill Wilkinson.
