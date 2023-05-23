Have you ever heard of “Plogging?” The invented verb takes a “p” from “pick up” and an “l” from “litter” an replaces the “j” in “jogging.” That being said, I bet you can guess what “plawking” is. I learned of these terms for litter jogs or walks (which I’ve taken for decades on Condor Bridge Road, Gist Road or our beaches) through mail from my son in Chicago. His neighborhood association publishes a little newsletter, and half a page was devoted to promoting the idea. With the worst of the rainy season behind us, and calling it by its new name, maybe we’ll meet on the beach with litterbags in hand one day soon.

A mini “Multi Modular Screening Fair” has been created for South County youngsters aged 3-6, a partnership between Adventist Health and Nestucca Valley School District.  Children will receive free health screenings, including a well-child check-up, hearing, vision, speech, child development, behavior assessment and immunizations.

