Kate Brown has approved Tillamook County’s application to enter Phase I post Covid, effective last Friday. This does not mean that we return to pre-Covid conditions. The virus will be with us until an approved treatment or prevention is available. We still need to practice physical distancing, wear face masks and practice enhanced hygiene. Leaders suggest that the most vulnerable members of the community should remain quarantined at home. Hospital and nursing homes must continue to limit visitors and the public should limit travel and keep gatherings to no more than 25. Those who can work from home should do so and everyone should remain at home whenever they are ill.
This will be a slow reopening and the different venues (childcare, schools, restaurants, salons gyms, and recreation sites) all have different protocols that each are working on meeting. Not everything is opening at once; be patient. This may take some time. We may see additional Covid-19 cases and it is imperative that all adhere to the guidance and not let our guard down. If this re-opening causes an increase in cases or the County cannot meet contact tracing requirements, or hospital admissions increase significantly, leaders will consider re-imposing restrictions and closing things down once again. For additional information on what Phase I is and what the guidance for each venue, see the Governor’s website, Covid-19 section.
Thanks to Peggy at Kiawanda Community Center for calling with word that the Art, Treasures and Flea Market, originally scheduled there for Memorial Day weekend at the end of this month, is being postponed until mid-summer. Watch this space for details.
No eateries have contacted me regarding reopening. I will include the information in this space as I receive it. I’ve verified that a takeout menu is being served at Bear Creek Artichokes, located in Hemlock, 503-398-5411, open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
Open in Pacific City: Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, from 2- 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 11-9 on Friday, from 12-9 on Saturday and from 12-8 on Sunday. Oar House, 503-965-2000, from noon until 8 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12 -9 p.m. on Sunday. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily.
In Neskowin: Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. They also serve Tillamook ice cream from “The Village Scoop,” in the parking lot. It’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Neskowin Trading Company, 503-392-3035 offers a $9.95 dinner on Mondays and Thursdays. Call by noon, pick up after 4 p.m. I was unable to verify that Megpie’s Bakery is open. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley School District is delivering meals to anyone aged one through 18 who lives within Nestucca Valley School District boundaries. Find them on Facebook or visit nestucca.k12.or.us/hs/index.html 1to sign up. Readers who live outside Nestucca Valley should contact their own School District, Food Bank or Senior Meal Site, for assistance with groceries.
Happy birthday this week to: Briauna Benton, Natalie Blackburn, Isabelle Bruce, Freedom Capps, Keith Carver, Cody Hagerty, Rachel Hagerty, Nolan Kellow, Bill Kiser, Ben Owens, Tyler Peterson, Kay Saddler, John Shores, Brinlee Whiteman and Taylor Whiteman.
