I attended the opening portion of David Roth's folk concert last Sunday night; it was held at the Rug Bazaar in downtown Cloverdale. I recognized several other attendees including Bill Bassett, Fred Bassett, Kim and Mark Cavatorta, Tom Goodwin, Cathy Jones, Sonya Kazen, Melonie Merryman, Jim and Grace Mick, Lizzie Murdock, David Smith, Gordon and Nancy Whitehead.

While there, I took in all the opening act by Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen of Cloverdale. It was the first I've heard of them since the Covid-19 pandemic, so fun. I especially enjoyed new songs written by Sonya, and Fred's performance (with his brother, "Billy," called up from the audience) of a piece Fred wrote in honor of their dad.

