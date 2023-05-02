I attended the opening portion of David Roth's folk concert last Sunday night; it was held at the Rug Bazaar in downtown Cloverdale. I recognized several other attendees including Bill Bassett, Fred Bassett, Kim and Mark Cavatorta, Tom Goodwin, Cathy Jones, Sonya Kazen, Melonie Merryman, Jim and Grace Mick, Lizzie Murdock, David Smith, Gordon and Nancy Whitehead.
While there, I took in all the opening act by Fred Bassett and Sonya Kazen of Cloverdale. It was the first I've heard of them since the Covid-19 pandemic, so fun. I especially enjoyed new songs written by Sonya, and Fred's performance (with his brother, "Billy," called up from the audience) of a piece Fred wrote in honor of their dad.
Speaking of local talent, Nestucca High School will perform "Shrek, the Musical," this week! Performances happen at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday May 5, and Saturday May 6 on the Nelson-Pimentel Stage at the High School. The address is 34660 Parkway Drive, Cloverdale. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 503-392-3194, extension 230.
On the subject of outstanding Nestucca students, congratulations to Nestucca Speechies who headed to a State Tournament over the recent weekend as District Champions. Hats off to them. Results aren't in as we go to press on how they fared; watch this space for an update as soon as I have word.
Lincoln City Audobon is sponsoring a bird-spotting hike at the Sitka Sedge Natural area starting as 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 13. This is the day before Mother's Day and might be just the thing to mark the occasion with your mom (or your kids). Participants, dressed for the weather and in hiking shoes, will meet at the parking lot at 12:00 sharp, it's located on Sandlake Road. A "picnic" is planned, but details aren't provided. Perhaps participants should bring a sack lunch.
If you happen to be gathering trash (or beachcombing!) at Cape Kiawanda in the near future, please be on the lookout for a silver-toned dragon fly (fishhook style) pierced earring. Lori Byrd lost one there while celebrating her birthday with friends a while back. Please contact me, using the information published near my photo above, if you find it.
Let's be on the lookout as well for a missing table, shelf unit and set of lawn furniture that were not part of the free offerings at an ongoing outdoor sale at the former gas station in downtown Hebo. I know how it feels to lose possessions mistaken as up-for-grabs. A utility trailer parked along the street was accidentally taken after my last garage sale. I had left a "fsree" sign with left-over inventory in front of the garage. Fortunately, a sign left on site led to the return of the trailer from honest neighbors.
Happy birthday this week to: Cindy Carver, Darlene Eckhardt, Hannah Eckhardt, Bobbi Fry, Emily Hancock, Brody Kellow, Dennis Love, Kindra McKillip, Phoebe Sigman, Mark Simnitt, Zoie Thurman, Erin Watters and Rex Wheeler.
