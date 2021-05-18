Thanks to Doug Olson for word that the Pacific City – Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce is planning a professional fireworks display this year. Fireworks were cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Preparations include a sign off by Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District Chief, Jim Oeder, and a contract with Western Fireworks Display. If the State of Oregon should restrict events including larger fireworks displays, the contractor will honor the contract for an additional 90 days. So we could have a “Back to School” or “End of Summer” show around Labor Day if it comes to that.
The show will cost $13, 000, (the same price as 2019). Half of the cost is being covered by a generous contribution from the Nestucca Ridge companies including the Pelican Pub. That leaves an additional $3,250 to be raised before July 4. The Chamber has set a goal of $3,500 by July 1 to cover the balance of the contract and provide some cleanup and advertising. Our help is needed. Please send donations to PO Box 1078, Pacific City, Oregon 97135.
Art Accelerated will hold their monthly Art Walk on Saturday. According to the website, the event happens from 1-3 p.m. on the fourth Saturday, monthly. Participating vendors are listed; they include; Kristy Lombard Pottery, Lot 35 Homes, Lucky Bear Soap, Madeline’s Vintage Marketplace, Recurrent, Roby’s, Salty Raven, Tangled Yarns and Tillamook Pioneer Museum. There are too many addresses to list, so I’ll recommend starting at Recurrent, a resale boutique located at 2nd Street and Pacific Avenues in Tillamook.
Three of my own artworks will be featured in Recurrent’s display. All are trash art mosaics made from punched pop cans attached to a board or foam core. The largest is “Catty,” a collage of cats in primary colors. Smaller works include “Made with Love” pieced from Peace Tea cans, and “Coppertone 2” mixed media on wood in variations of the copper color. Art Accelerated still has a show hanging at Tillamook Pioneer Museum, located kitty corner in the same 2nd Street and Pacific intersection. It will be up through May.
We can hear the latest and greatest from the Coastal Caucus, our County Commissioners, our Legislators and the Governor’s office each Friday morning on the radio. Join the Tillamook Community Call every at 8:00 a.m. by telephone (971-254-3149, Conference ID: 703 023 979#) or tune in to KTIL Radio, at 95.9 fm. Reports are also given there on the latest Covid/Vaccine information from Adventist Health, Tillamook Community Health Center and Rinehart Clinic.
I was tickled to learn recently that Hebo Fire Station located just north of the Junction of U.S. Highway 101 with State Route 22 in Hebo, has come on board as a vaccination site with Tillamook County Community Health Centers. It will be among the options for callers who schedule a vaccination appointment with the Health Department. Call 503-842-3914; assistance is available in English or Spanish.
Don’t forget to deliver your Special Election ballot to a drop box by 8 p.m. on May 18. In South Tillamook County, they’re located in front of Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City and In Cloverdale across U.S. Highway 101 from Center Market.
Happy birthday this week to: Lisa Anderson, Isabelle Bruce, Freedom Capps, Keith Carver, Cody Hagerty, Rachel Hagerty, Max Hanson, Nolan Kellow, Bill Kiser, Ben Owens, Gladys Polivka, Kay Saddler, Jackie Scroggins, Taylor Whiteman, Madison Wickham.
