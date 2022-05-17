Burkhardt Gallery is advertising a trio of art classes to be held at the gallery on Sundays in early summer. “Block Printing” is planned for June 12, “Natural Printing” for June 26 and “Suminagashi” (Japanese paper marbling) for July 10. Each will run from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and costs $45. The address is 34395 U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale, near the intersection of the highway with Bridge Street.
Participation is limited to six prepaid students per class, students must provide documentation of vaccinations for COVID-19. For more information, a materials list, registration or to pay by credit card, call Marilyn Burkhardt, 503-354-7198.
Let’s mark our July calendars for a fortieth annual “Clover’s Day” celebration slated from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 pm. On Saturday, July 2. Staging for the parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Nestucca High School (34660 Parkway Drive) and wind through downtown Cloverdale starting at 11:00 a.m. Watch this space for additional details as they’re made public.
Fireworks are planned at dusk on Monday, July 4 at Bob Straub State Park in Pacific City. Donations are welcome to assist with the related expenses. Send your check to P.C. Nestucca Valley Chamber, P.O. Box 1078, Pacific City, OR 97135.
Remember that Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is performing “On Golden Pond” at The Barn Community Playhouse (near Les Schwab at the south end of Tillamook). Performances will be held weekends through May 22. Friday and Saturday show times are scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Sunday matinees for 2:00 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.
Speaking of community theater, don’t forget that Nestucca High School will perform their spring musical this week. Let’s mark our calendars for “Li’l Abner” at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, or 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. Reserved and General Admission seats can be preordered by telephone; call 503-392-3194, extension 230.
Neskowin Farmer’s Market will reopen for the season on Saturday. Details weren’t published, but last year the weekly event ran from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City Farmer’s Market will also likely reopen soon; watch this space for details.
Happy birthday this week to Lisa Anderson, Isabelle Bruce, Freedom Capps, Keith Carver, Viva Eby, Cody Hagerty, Rachel Hagerty, Max Hanson, Pam Peterson, Gladys Polivka, Jackie Scroggins, Madison Whickham, Forrest Whiteman and Taylor Whiteman.
