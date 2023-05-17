I had the pleasure over the recent weekend to attend Nestucca High School’s production of “Shrek, The Musical.” I witnessed an enormous undertaking for cast and crew; hats off to everyone involved. From the pit orchestra, which accompanied the soloists and chorus to perfection (plus sound effects!) to the dozens of expertly crafted costumes and sets, skillfully applied hair and make-up, and even “Shrek” themed concessions, the production was obviously a team effort.

Never having had a knack for memorizing a script myself, I am always in awe of actors who know their lines and deliver them in character. Many also sang solos in the process. I was especially impressed with the lead roles (Shrek and both older Princess Fionas), the donkey and Pinocchio.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite summer holiday?

You voted: