I had the pleasure over the recent weekend to attend Nestucca High School’s production of “Shrek, The Musical.” I witnessed an enormous undertaking for cast and crew; hats off to everyone involved. From the pit orchestra, which accompanied the soloists and chorus to perfection (plus sound effects!) to the dozens of expertly crafted costumes and sets, skillfully applied hair and make-up, and even “Shrek” themed concessions, the production was obviously a team effort.
Never having had a knack for memorizing a script myself, I am always in awe of actors who know their lines and deliver them in character. Many also sang solos in the process. I was especially impressed with the lead roles (Shrek and both older Princess Fionas), the donkey and Pinocchio.
Shrek was played by Henry Trambley, a senior who loves to sing. Ogre Fiona was played by Rachel Gregory who is a senior and recipient of a Flute scholarship to Western Oregon University. Alinna Mendoza played Princess Fiona. She is a senior at Nestucca as well, who loves to sing. The donkey was played by Lionel Brown, a senior who plans to compose music for films as a future career. Madison Johnson played Pinnochio. She’s the granddaughter of Chris (Hubbard) May who worked in Nestucca Schools for many years. Madison is a senior this year as well.
We can’t leave the subject without offering hearty congratulations to the adults who have likely lived and breathed the project for most of a year. The production was directed by Kathleen Serven, who also directed the orchestra. Heidi Trambley served as Assistant Director and played the piano for rehearsals, a huge commitment. Kelli McMellon was drama director. Kathleen Serven oversaw choreography, with tap dance direction provided by Lisa Greiner of Oregon Coast Dance Academy. It was an amazing show.
Nesko Club will meet for May at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 19 at Kiawanda Community Center. The address in 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. This will be the final meeting until September. For reservations, please call Cathy, 541-622-3104 by May 17.
Remember that Storytime at the South Tillamook County Library is held at 3:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of each month and is open to all ages. It’s located off Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Speaking of library offerings, did you know that we who have smart phones can check-out our favorite magazines digitally from Tillamook County Library? With Flipster (an app) there are 56 titles to choose from, with no check-out limits. Want to check-out the current issue and all the back issues? No problem!
To get started, download the Flipster app onto your smart device. Search for Tillamook County Library, click log-in and type in your library card number. With that you’re ready to browse, read and check-out any titles you wish.
Happy birthday this week to: Lisa Anderson, Bridger Bennett, Kayden Bowen, Isabelle Bruce, Viva Eby, Cody Faust, Cody Hagerty, Rachel Hagerty, Jim Huddleston, Lauren Jones, Pam Peterson, Jackie Scroggins, Gladys Polivka, Forrest Whiteman, Taylor Whiteman and Madison Wickham.
