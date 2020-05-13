Neskowin Farmers Market 2020 opens for the season on Saturday. It will run from from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. in the covered play area at Neskowin Valley School. The address is 10005 Slab Creek Road, Neskowin. Following the guidance issued by the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the Market will continue operating as an important source of food for residents of Neskowin and the surrounding area. Only vendors selling grocery items will be allowed at the market. The first hour of market is reserved for community members who are at a higher risk (elderly, immune-compromised, etc). A handwashing station will be available for customer use. There will be no restroom, no samples, no eating, no seating, no hot coffee for purchase, and no dogs allowed. The market will return to Neskowin Beach Wayside as soon as possible after Oregon State Parks reopen. For additional information, go to neskowinfarmersmarket.com.
The little creamery outlet located a stone’s-throw from my house (at the intersection of U.S. Highway 101 and Gist Road in Cloverdale) is doing online sales! Besides many varieties of scrumptious cheese, Nestucca Bay Creamery sells frozen hamburger and homemade ice cream. Go to nestuccabaycreamery.com/buy-our-cheese/.
Do you have a child in your orbit who will be three or four years old before September 1? Nestucca Valley School District is partnering with Nestucca Valley Early Learning Center (NVELC) to offer no cost, full day preschool programs for the 2020-2021 academic year. Transportation may be available. go to forms.gle/uAoVWifZAdQpDPRm9 to complete an interest form. Since this is a complicated address, I will include the phone number for NVELC as back-up. It’s 503-392-4449.
Northwest Parenting offers an NW “Active Parenting for Teens” parenting class by teleconference; it’s free to families residing in Tillamook County. Meetings are 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings starting May 19. Classes run for six weeks, through June 23. To register, call 503-842-8201, extension 276 or email melissacs@tfcc.org.
The 2020 Census is hiring. My source reports nearly a hundred positions available in Tillamook County paying between $17-19 per hour. Contact Catherine Biscoe at the U.S. Census Bureau, 503-385-0622 or 503-955-2842 or go to 2020census.gov.
I’ve verified that a takeout menu is being served at the following local restaurants: Bear Creek Artichokes, located in Hemlock, 503-398-5411, is open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
In Pacific City: Beach Wok, 503-483-1234, is open from 2- 8 p.m. Friday- Tuesday. Doryland Pizza, 503-965-6299, is open from 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Grateful Bread, 503-965-7337, is open from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday- Monday. Los Corporales, 503-965-6999, is open from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, from 11-9 on Friday, from 12-9 on Saturday and from 12-8 on Sunday. Oar House, 503-965-2000, is open from noon until 8 p.m. daily. River House, 503-483-1255, is open from 5-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12 -9 p.m. on Sunday. Sportsman’s Pub and Grub, 503-965-9991, is open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily. Village Coffee Shop, 503-965-7635 is open from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. daily.
In Neskowin: Hawk Creek Café, 503-392-4400, is open from 3-8 p.m. Thursday through Monday. They also serve Tillamook ice cream from “The Village Scoop,” a food cart in the parking lot. It’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3-8 p.m. Neskowin Trading Company, 503-392-3035 offers a $9.95 dinner on Mondays and Thursdays. Call by noon, pick up after 4 p.m. I was unable to verify that Megpie’s Bakery is open. Please contact me with additions or corrections to this ever-evolving list.
Don’t forget that Nestucca Valley School District is delivering meals to anyone aged 1 through 18 who lives within Nestucca Valley School District boundaries. Find them on Facebook or visit nestucca.k12.or.us/hs/index.html 1to sign up. Readers who live outside Nestucca Valley should contact their own School District, Food Bank or Senior Meal Site, for assistance with groceries.
Happy Birthday this week to: Lisa Anderson, Bridger Bennett, Ryan Benton, Olivia Corey, Viva Eby, Cody Faust, Brooke Hagerty, Max Hanson, Tamalyn Hurliman, Keith Marshall II, Pam Peterson, Gladys Polivka, Jackie Scroggins, Sam Simnitt, Evelynne Stuart Madison Wickham, and Forrest Whiteman.
