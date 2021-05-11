Ballots for the special election are due no later than 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. It’s safest, given the short deadline, for ballots to be submitted to drop boxes. In South County, our options are Kiawanda Community Center on Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City and across from Center Market on U.S. Highway 101 in Cloverdale. If Tillamook is more convenient, there’s a drive by drop box located at the corner of Third Street and Laurel Avenue in downtown Tillamook. Post marks do not count; ballots must reach their destination by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Because there is no “Voter’s Pamphlet” provided by the State of Oregon for this election, I really scrambled to research some of the candidates soon after my ballot arrived in Cloverdale. Fortunately, Tillamook Headlight Herald (along with the North Coast Citizen) published a “2021 Voter Guide.” With the May 4 issue of the paper. It was a tremendous help in choosing between the candidates in contested races. The Headlight Herald is located near 2nd and Ivy Streets in Tillamook; they may have back issues available.
Columbia Health Services and the Northwest Parenting Hub will be presenting a free six week virtual class series called “Families in Action- Leaning to survive and thrive”. This class series will take place from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday evenings running May 11 through June 15. The Families in Action series is part of the Active Parenting Publishers curriculum. To learn about this offering visit: https://forms.gle/Pyo9BgjDhXFinMeQ9.
I was tickled to learn last week that Hebo Fire Station, located just north of the Junction of U.S. Highway 101 with State Route 22 in Hebo, has come on board as a vaccination site with Tillamook County Community Health Centers. It will be among the options for callers who schedule a vaccination appointment with the Health Department. Call 503-842-3914; assistance is available in English or Spanish.
Vaccinations are available for free; neither health insurance nor proof of immigration status is required and a vaccine may be scheduled by individuals age sixteen or 17 without parental consent.
It isn’t too late to participate in "Care-a-thon," the nearly month-long fundraiser for Community Action Resource Enterprise (CARE). It's similar to their annual Bowl-a-thon of years gone by in that teams work together and gather sponsors. But this year, instead of a one-day event, a walk-a-thon is planned from now through May 26. Register yourself or a team to walk or run at www.careinc.org. For more information, call 503-842-5261.
Happy birthday this week to: Bridger Bennett, Ryan Benton, Olivia Corey, Cody Faust, Viva Eby, Cooper Fitch, Brook Hagerty, Scarlett Harrison, Tamsyn Hurliman, Keith Marshall II, Joey Munsell, Pam Peterson, Joy Schildan, JoAnna Simnitt, Evelynne Stuart, Forrest Whiteman, Jackie Wilkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.