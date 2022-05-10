Kiawanda Community Center (KCC) recently published a calendar that’s simply brimming over with opportunities to learn or exercise in community. Yoga is offered Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and on Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. A free walking group meets at the center weekday mornings at 10:00 a.m. They walk to Cape Kiawanda and back, often taking a circuitous route. Pilates is offered at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays. “Fit and Fabulous” happens from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Zumba is offered at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Tai Chi classes happen from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays.
Monthly Stitchers meet from 4:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. on the second Monday, monthly. Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce meets at noon on the first Tuesday of the month. Tuesday Stitchers gather from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. each Tuesday. A paint group meets from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Thursdays. Nesko Women’s Club holds a monthly lunch meeting at 11:45 a.m. on the third Friday; the group is open to any woman residing in South TIllamook County. KCC is located at 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive, Pacific City. For more information about calendar events email kiawandacc@gmail.com or call them at 503-965-7900.
Remember that Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts (TAPA) is performing “On Golden Pond” at The Barn Community Playhouse (near Les Schwab at the south end of Tillamook). Performances will be held weekends through May 22. Friday and Saturday show times are scheduled for 7:00 p.m., Sunday matiness for 2:00 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain.
Speaking of community theater, don’t forget that Nestucca High School will perform their spring musical later this month. Let’s mark our calendars for “Li’l Abner” at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 21, or 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. Reserved and General Admission seats can be preordered by telephone; call 503-392-3194, extension 230.
Let’s mark our calendars for Saturday, May 21. Neskowin Farmer’s Market will reopen for the season. Details weren’t published, so we’re left to assume that the hours and location remain the same. Last year the weekly event ran from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each Saturday off the west side of U.S. Highway 101, near Neskowin. The address is 48875 U.S. Highway 101, Neskowin, 97149. Pacific City Farmer’s Market will also likely reopen soon; watch this space for details.
Nestucca Valley School District has summer work opportunities for students. There is work doing summer maintenance projects from June 20 through August 26, in eight hour shifts. There is also a position for a summer session Instructional Assistant in 4.5 hour shifts Mondays through Thursdays from July 11 through August 4. The pay is set at $20 per hour and applications are available at Nestucca High School office. The address is 34660 Parkway Drive in Cloverdale, 97112.
Nestucca Valley Lion’s Club is taking orders for the Community Calendar. Community calendars contain birthdays and anniversaries of those who purchase a copy and they’re marked with community events. The price is $10.00 each. If you’d like to sign up for a a copy, or to advertise, e-mail nestuccavalleylions@gmail.com
Happy birthday this week to: Branson Bennett, Bridger Bennett, Ryan Benton, Olivia Corey, Cody Faust, Cooper Fitch, Brooke Hagerty, Scarlett Hansen, Tamsyn Hurliman, Keith Marshall II, Kathy McKillip, Joey Munsell, Joy Schildan, Johanna Simnitt, Evelynne Stuart and Jackie Wilkinson.
