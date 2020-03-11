Thanks to Julie Krohn for word that Kiawanda Community Center is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Party. It’s planned from 6-9p.m. on Tuesday, March 17; the address is 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive in Pacific City. The event will include dinner, a raffle and games for the youngsters. Admission and all the green punch you can drink are free; refreshments are available to purchase and the corned beef dinner is $10, hot dogs ($1) and green beer ($4), available for purchase.
We appreciate Christin Harrison sending an Art Accelerated calendar of events to the Fencepost inbox. Locations for the various events may vary, but the gallery is located at 1906 Third Street in Tillamook; we can ask the gallery sitter for the location of an advertised event if it isn’t obvious.
Sip and Shop is planned from 5-7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13; Katie Nolan, author of “Confessions of a Hobo’s Daughter,” will read from her work and folk singers Sam and Mary Spivey will perform. A March Open Mic Night is planned from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday March 21. Their Downtown Art-walk happens again from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.
Art Accelerated offers an open studio from 1-3:30 p.m. each Tuesday for $5 (or 5/$20). Writers have an ongoing meetup from 6-8:00 p.m. on the first Wednesday, monthly. For more information, visit artaccelerated.org
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include friendship themed stories for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11. A showing of Toy Story is in store when the group meets on March 18. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 4 p.m. those same Wednesdays. A felting workshop will happen at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 19. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Remember that South Tillamook County’s sixth yearly Pie Night happens this weekend. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Kiawanda Community Center; admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children.Tickets may be purchased at https://www.foodrootsnw.org/pie.The event features a live pie auction followed by an all-you-can-eat pie and ice cream feast. Proceeds benefit Food Roots projects including South County Food Bank and our own Farmers’ Markets in Neskowin and Pacific City.
Accessing a list of local birthdays has been challenging for me since Christmas. I traveled over the holiday and took my copy of the Community Calendar, sold by Lion’s Club members, along with me. Until last week, it was lost. Each time I’ve written the column (since January) I have visited The Rusty Cow, NAPA Auto Parts or the TCCA Feed Store in downtown Cloverdale to copy or photograph the week’s birthdays. Heartfelt thanks to the trio of local businesses for seeing us through. My calendar is back after some weeks behind a desk drawer, where it undoubted landed due to overcrowding. I’ll let that be a lesson to me.
Happy Birthday this week to: John Barcroft, Lee Brassfield, Diana Clark, Rowan Dillon, Hilary Gallino, Jeanette Hagerty, Paul Hopkes, Ginny Jacobs, Keegan Jones, Jay Lane, Jim Lasley, Abigail Love, Frances Madachy, Ruby Madrona, Cynthia Marshall, Candy Pengelly, Al Randall, Kathy Schaefer, Tegan Slavens and Forrest Whiteman.
