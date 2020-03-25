What a difference a week can make, dear readers! My apologies that virtually all of the information shared in this space last week (except for local birthdays) was obsolete by publication day. Public gatherings are generally canceled to protect the community from exposure to Covid 19. If you have social plans, be sure to verify them before you venture out.
Beachgoers are urged to help recovery efforts of the threatened western snowy plover by staying on the wet sand at snowy plover beaches during nesting season; it happens now through Sept. 15. These small birds nest on open sand along Oregon’s beaches. Nests, and especially chicks, are well camouflaged. During nesting season, human disturbances can flush adult plovers away from their nests as they attempt to defend their young from the perceived predator. Left alone too long, or too often, eggs or chicks can die from exposure, predators or people.
Plover beaches remain open to foot and equestrian traffic on wet, packed sand throughout nesting season. Beachgoers will see roped off areas with signs that identify sensitive plover nesting grounds to protect the small shorebirds during this period. All other recreation on plover beaches is off limits on both wet and dry sand, include walking your dog (even on a leash), driving a vehicle, riding a bicycle, camping, fires, and flying kites or drones.These areas collectively comprise about 45 miles of Oregon’s 362 miles of shoreline. By planning our trips, we can enjoy the beach and help keep these special birds safe.
Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications through April 20 for their next three Habitat Homes. Qualifying households can become homeowners by partnering with the non-profit. Three properties are available: a two bedroom home in Bay City with anticipated move-in this summer, a three bedroom town home under construction in Tillamook with anticipated move-in this summer and a newly constructed home in our own Hebo, sized to fit the family who will occupy it. The Hebo move-in is anticipated for Summer, 2021. To apply go to tillamookhabitat.org and click on the “Be a Homeowner” tab.
Nestucca Valley School District is delivering meals to anyone aged one through 18 who lives within School District 101 boundaries. Go to nestucca.k12.or.us/hs/index.html to sign up. There is also a link on the Nestucca Valley School District Facebook page. Meals are free and are prepared and served in keeping with health protocols. Qualifying households in other school districts should contact their school’s District Office to access meals.
Senior dining centers will be offering a “Pick Me Up Café” at the Pacific City (Kiawanda Community Center, 34600 Cape Kiawanda Drive), Tillamook and Nehalem dining centers. People who would normally come to the center for a meal will have the option to come and pick up a hot meal to go during the regularly scheduled time for lunches to be served. They ask that participants not come into the dining room in response to infection control challenges. The meals on wheels program will not change and has not been interrupted. For more information, call 503-965-7900.
Happy birthday this week to: Willard Anderson, Linda Brown, Wyatt Clark, Aryana Cunningham, Annie Daggett, Jessica Elder, Danny Gordon, Bryce Haltiner, Clina Heathershaw, Jean Johnson, Kevin Hale, Tim Livengood, Jace Owens, Tyler Richwine, Kelly Sigman, Hollee Schildan, Cory Schmid, Dylan Schmid, Angie Simnitt, Cheyenne Traxler, Mike Wickham and Janet Woodard.
