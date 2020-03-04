Hebo Women’s Book Club met for February last week at South Tillamook County Library. Melanie Merryman led the discussion and provided refreshments. Other attendees included Ginger Allen, Madlen Silkwood, Nancy Whitehead and Joan Wilke. I was feeling under the weather and missed out. The group discussed “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles which tells the story of a man who is ordered to spend the rest of his life inside a luxury hotel. Melanie reports that “everyone loved the book.” I’ll amend the unanimous decision to say that I eventually loved the book myself. However, I truly didn’t warm up to it until I was nearly two hundred pages in; so don’t say I didn’t warn you!
Serendipitously, this month’s installment in my Oregon Symphony season featured the work of Russian composer, Dmitri Shostakovich. The piece was Symphony number 11, titled “The Year 1905.” The music lasted more than an hour and was brilliantly conducted and played, bringing both my seatmate and me repeatedly to tears. Along with the book, I heartily recommend this powerful music that reflects the same period in history at the same place on the map.
I visited Antonette’s Kitchen South for lunch to go this afternoon. Owner Toni Lamers prepared a House Salad identical in every way to the version I’ve purchased at her Tillamook food cart weekly for some time now. Her mom, Valerie, took my order and kept me company as I waited for lunch. It was delicious. I apologize that the shop hours I found online and included in last week’s column are incorrect. The soup, salad, sandwich and ice cream shop is open from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. They are closed Saturday through Monday.
Free programs at South Tillamook County Library this week include A Lego Day for After School Club at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4. Friendship themed stories are in store when the group meets on March 11. Woven Wednesdays, a chance to make progress on our own needlecraft or sewing projects, are planned for 4 p.m. those same Wednesdays- this way we can create while the younger generation is being entertained. Mother Goose on the Loose, story time for babies through age three with their caretakers, is slated for 10 a.m. on Saturdays. The Library is located off of Brooten Road on Camp Street in Pacific City.
Food Roots is sponsoring a 6th Annual South County Pie Night. The delicious evening of community and celebration starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Kiawanda Community Center. The event features a live pie auction followed by an all-you-can-eat pie and ice cream feast. Proceeds benefit Food Roots projects including our own Farmer’s Markets in Neskowin and Pacific City. Admission is $10 in advance for adults, $5 for children under 12; tickets may be purchased at foodrootsnw.org/pie.
Thanks to Cathy Griffin for word that South County Food Pantry needs men’s clothing in all sizes. It may be delivered to Nestucca Valley Presbyterian Church, 35305 Brooten Road in Pacific City, or through me. My contact information is provided near my photo in this space.
Happy birthday this week to: Piper Armstrong, Glenn Brassfield, Patrick Byrd, Jesse Cantlon, Jeff Cherry, Rachelle Hancock, Todd Hurliman, Alexis Inman, Denise Lane, Kristi Miller, Trudy Small, Elizabeth Tondreau, Madeline Trost, Tiffany Watters, Brett Webster, Landen Whiteman and Ryan Wickham.
